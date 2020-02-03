CLARK COUNTY

Allen, Carol J. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Terry, Trico T. 12 noon Monday, at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, New Albany

Van Binsbergen, John H. 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Beatty, Glenn R. 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Neal, Thelma J. 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Poff, Paul J. "Paulie" 3:30 p.m today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Raque, Debbie Kay (Sutherland) 12 noon Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Wyman, Martin Verlin 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Swank Jr., Louis V. 4 p.m. today, at First Baptist Church, Plainfield

Tags

Recommended for you