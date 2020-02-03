CLARK COUNTY
Allen, Carol J. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Terry, Trico T. 12 noon Monday, at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, New Albany
Van Binsbergen, John H. 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beatty, Glenn R. 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Neal, Thelma J. 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Poff, Paul J. "Paulie" 3:30 p.m today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Raque, Debbie Kay (Sutherland) 12 noon Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Wyman, Martin Verlin 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Swank Jr., Louis V. 4 p.m. today, at First Baptist Church, Plainfield
