CLARK COUNTY

Garrett Sr., Donald “Mike” 6 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hailey, Yvonne F. 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Morgan, Hubert 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Dodson, David Jerald 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Beatty, Glenn R. 12 noon Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Bridges Jr., Gilbert Lindburgh 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Elliott Sr., David Hale 10 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ettel, Iona Lois 2 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Poff, Paul J. “Paulie” 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Kermit G. 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Wyman, Martin Verlin 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HAMILTON COUNTY

Bosworth, Elmer 11 a.m. Saturday, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Noblesville

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Swank Jr., Louis V. 4 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Plainfield

