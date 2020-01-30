CLARK COUNTY
Garrett Sr., Donald “Mike” 6 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hailey, Yvonne F. 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Morgan, Hubert 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Dodson, David Jerald 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Beatty, Glenn R. 12 noon Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Bridges Jr., Gilbert Lindburgh 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Elliott Sr., David Hale 10 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ettel, Iona Lois 2 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Morgan, Hubert 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Poff, Paul J. “Paulie” 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Kermit G. 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Wyman, Martin Verlin 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HAMILTON COUNTY
Bosworth, Elmer 11 a.m. Saturday, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Noblesville
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Swank Jr., Louis V. 4 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Plainfield
