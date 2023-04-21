Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.