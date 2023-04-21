CLARKSVILLE - Alaina Wilhoite comes from a family of car racers. A year after her father, Joe, returned to the track, the then 17-year-old decided to try her hand at it, too.
New to racing, she began by entering the Powder Puff division at Sportsdrome Speedway in Clarksville. This all-female driver series runs stock Ford Crown Victorias around nine races a season, with points assigned to finishes in each of the 20 to 25 lap meets. The woman with the most points at the end of the season wins the Powder Puff Championship, a distinction that includes prize money, a trophy and, of course, bragging rights.
“That’s kind of the coolest part, doing it with my dad,” Wilhoite, now a senior at Floyd Central High School, said. “When I go out there, my goal is to do the best I can and drive as clean as I can and not take anybody else on purpose. Sometimes stuff just happens. But we try our best to not go out there and tear stuff up.”
Rubbing, spinning and the occasional wall hitting does happen. When maintenance is needed, Wilhoite and her dad service their cars inhouse. While some woman who compete in Powder Puff races share their rides with other drivers running in separate divisions, she alone drives the number 94.
In addition to making repairs from last season that included adding new fenders, doors and a hood, Wilhoite personally painted her vehicle pink and turquoise. On its rear, she added “Don’t Be Hatin’”, a saying she and her family jokingly use.
“We basically build these cars from the ground up,” Wilhoite said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and we’re always working on these cars to make sure they are running okay and that they run the way we need them to.”
Powder Puff races aren’t the only competitions she enters. Wilhoite also battles on dirt tracks, going fender to fender with racers of both sexes.
“I love all the people we get to meet and all the friends we have made so far,” the Floyd County resident said. “And the adrenaline rush of being out on the track, it’s just a lot of fun.”
A history of puff
Powder Puff competitions have been around the track for nearly as long as the advent of coordinated auto racing. According to an online article by Chris Lezotte, the series originated in the late 1940s and began as a way for wives of male racers to become more involved at the track.
“Race promotors – fearful women’s lack of enthusiasm would keep boyfriends and husbands from bringing cars to the track – saw an opportunity to keep the women occupied and in the process, increase the gate,” Lezotte stated.
Since women and men weren’t permitted to race together back then, Lezotte said the all-female competition also allowed women with a passion for the sport “to develop confidence behind the wheel, gain track experience, hone racing skills and strategies, and ‘show the guys that they could do it, too’.”
Sportsdrome Speedway Promoter Mike Gibson remembers their 75-year-old track hosting Powder Puff contests in the early 1970s. Almost 50 years later, they reintroduced the series.
“Not everybody gives the young ladies the opportunity to race with themselves. We’re probably one of the few tracks,” Gibson said, noting around 15 cars take part in a typical race.
Gibson added the main goal of divisions like the Powder Puff is to give more people the opportunity to try out competitive racing. Sportsdrome also offers low barrier Smack Talker races, in which drivers basically only need a helmet and any kind of car to participate, and the Young Guns series, where kids as young as 12 can pilot front-wheel drive vehicles.
“We’re trying to present an area for all ages to race,” Gibson said. “That’s our number one goal is to see how many people we can get involved in racing because racing is becoming a harder sport for people to become involved in.”
Picking up speed
After a 17-year absence, Bardstown resident Teresa Schott returned to racing at the Sportsdrome this season with the Powder Puff division. In the early 2000s, the now 58-year-old entered a coed series, finishing her first season 12th out of roughly 50 drivers. She initially was attracted to the sport due to the involvement of her family and friends.
“At that time, me and two other girls who were racing with all the men,” Schott said. “Some of the guys weren’t so accepting. But they learned pretty quickly that I wasn’t out there to hurt them or keep them from running the race. As long as they raced me clean, I raced them clean.”
More than speed, the challenge of racing excites Schott. Just because your car runs the fastest doesn’t mean you will win, she said. Skilled driving matters as much if not more.
Racing, too, remains a family affair. Her son, who also helps service her car, competes on the track. And her daughter-in-law, Maranda Schott, won the Powder Puff series last year.
With Crown Vic parts becoming harder to find, and thus more expensive, Schott wonders how long the current iteration of Powder Puff will endure. But, as of now, she’s enjoying being back on the oval.
“It was good then,” Schott said, reflecting on her past racing experience. “Let me see how I do now.”
