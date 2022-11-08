SOUTHERN INDIANA — Some local races in Floyd County and Clark County were uncontested this year, with just one candidate filing for the seat.
Winners in uncontested races locally include:
Clark County
County Assessor: Butch Love, Republican
County Commissioner: Bryan Glover, Republican
County Prosecutor: Jeremy Mull, Republican
Jeffersonville Township Trustee: Dale Popp, Democrat
Greater Clark County School Board District 1: Brian Jones, nonpartisan
Greater Clark County School Board District 3: John Buckwalter, nonpartisan
Floyd County
County Prosecutor: Chris Lane, Republican
County Clerk: Danita Burks, Republican
County Council District 4: Denise Konkle, Republican
