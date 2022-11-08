SOUTHERN INDIANA — Some local races in Floyd County and Clark County were uncontested this year, with just one candidate filing for the seat.

Winners in uncontested races locally include:

Clark County

County Assessor: Butch Love, Republican

County Commissioner: Bryan Glover, Republican

County Prosecutor: Jeremy Mull, Republican

Jeffersonville Township Trustee: Dale Popp, Democrat

Greater Clark County School Board District 1: Brian Jones, nonpartisan

Greater Clark County School Board District 3: John Buckwalter, nonpartisan

Floyd County

County Prosecutor: Chris Lane, Republican

County Clerk: Danita Burks, Republican

County Council District 4: Denise Konkle, Republican

