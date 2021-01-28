JEFFERSONVILLE — Miffed over the vote taken the day before by the Greater Clark Schools board, Mayor Mike Moore and other members of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission signaled their clear disagreement with the $5.5 million in budget cuts that were approved.
The greatest concern is that two Jeffersonville schools — Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter — will be closed as part of the cost-reduction plan.
And the response to that move, one commission member said, could be a strong push to split Jeffersonville from the school corporation.
“There’s going to be a movement for Jeffersonville to leave Greater Clark if Bridgepoint is closed, and the people who are behind this are going to be able to put quite a bit of effort into it,” said commission member Duard Avery during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
He didn’t identify who may lead a referendum push, but he said he was informed Tuesday night that there’s interest in pursuing the idea.
That was the same night the school board voted 6-1 in favor of the cost-reduction plan, which will go into effect July 1.
Corden Porter has about 40 students, and the alternative school program will be moved to Jeffersonville High School.
Bridgepoint has more than 300 students. Bridgepoint students will be moved to either Franklin Square Elementary or Riverside Elementary, and it was that decision that invoked much of the criticism from Jeffersonville commissioners.
Two elementary schools closed and those students were among those enrolled in Franklin Square when the downtown Jeffersonville campus was opened last year.
Moore and Avery said the plan that was pushed when Franklin Square opened was that it would be able to handle additional students from downtown Jeffersonville’s anticipated growth. But if Franklin Square will be used for some of the students displaced by the closure of Bridgepoint, that could quickly lead to capacity issues at the new school, Avery said.
“It’s very poor management,” he said.
Moore prefaced the discussion by listing several ways the city and redevelopment commission have supported Greater Clark including using tax-increment financing to provide a free education at Ivy Tech Community College for Jeffersonville High School students.
He added that Jeffersonville footed the construction of a road to help with traffic at Wilson Elementary School, and is providing space for Greater Clark to store its buses while a new depot is being finished.
But while he said he wouldn’t wish for cuts in Charlestown or New Washington, Moore emphasized his frustration with additional Jeffersonville schools being tabbed for closure.
“I want to help the kids of Greater Clark. i’m going to continue to help every student I can possibly help, but I’m sick and tired of when cost-cutting comes along, the school board and administration looks only at Jeffersonville to make cuts,” Moore said.
“We are the only city donating money back to Greater Clark, and we’re the only city in Greater Clark that has seen four schools close within 15 months.”
He added that Jeffersonville is growing and that overcrowding issues in the school district will send a bad message to parents. Moore also said he was led to believe by school administrators just a few months ago that the school system was in great shape and had just received notice that assessed property in the district had risen by 8% in value.
Board member Teresa Perkins is a non-voting school system representative on the redevelopment commission. She addressed some of the statements made Wednesday, as she said it was a difficult decision to vote in favor of the cuts.
But, she added there are no easy answers for the dilemma, and she invited commission members to review the budget and find a way to trim the necessary amounts without closing schools.
“State funding per pupil in Clark County is pitiful,” Perkins said. “And that’s what pays our teachers, that’s what pays our benefits, which is 92% of our budget.”
But could closing Jeffersonville schools lead to a referendum that could see the city leave the school system?
Last June, voters approved a referendum separating West Clark Community Schools into two new entities — Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Henryville/Borden School Corp.
Commission member Matt Owen, who is the president of the Jeffersonville City Council, said it’s not beyond possibility.
A referendum would have to be approved by voters in the Greater Clark district.
“If it can happen to our neighbors, it can certainly happen here,” Owen said.
He added that he hasn’t heard anything directly about a referendum.
“But I think it’s something that everybody making decisions should be taking pretty seriously,” Owen said.
