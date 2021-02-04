SOUTHERN INDIANA — The number of staff and students quarantined in Silver Creek School Corp. fluctuates from day to day, according to Interim Superintendent Thomas Brillhart.
“You hate to say it, but today you might have 100 kids out in one building and tomorrow there are 50 coming back,” Brillhart said. “The pendulum swings dramatically every few days.”
The News and Tribune spoke with local school administrators about what operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has required.
Brillhart said the district’s processes for handling positive COVID-19 cases in schools has not changed from the first semester, but the district is becoming more competent in managing on a day-to-day basis.
“How we are moving forward procedurally is getting better every day, whether it involves cleaning, notifying parents, just proper communication and so forth,” he said.
Every Friday, the district evaluates the situation in terms of staffing, he said.
At one point in January, there were 125 kids absent from the high school on a Friday, which was largely related to quarantines, and by the next Tuesday, there were only 50 absent, Brillhart said.
Jeffersonville High School was moved to eLearning from Feb. 2 through the rest of the week due to the number of staff on quarantine, Greater Clark County Schools announced this week. Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner was not available Thursday for an interview.
New Albany-Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder said the district is taking it “one week at at time” in terms of operating amid the pandemic, and he hopes that the positivity rate will improve as the semester continues.
He said it was a “bit harrowing” to start the semester with Floyd County in the Indiana Department of Health's “red” category for high spread of COVID-19.
Both Clark and Floyd counties are now in the “orange” category for COVID-19 spread after both were “red” in early January.
In mid-January, Grant Line Elementary had to move to about a week of eLearning due to positive COVID-19 cases impacting staffing at the school, Snyder said.
It has also been difficult to keep 100% of the school bus routes running due to issues with staffing, Snyder said.
Snyder said he is disappointed that vaccinations for teachers have not begun in Indiana. Across the river in Kentucky, vaccinations for teachers began in January.
“I’m just hoping that on the other side of spring break maybe the vaccination rate looks a little different and the positivity rate looks a little different,” he said.
Sam Gardner, interim superintendent for Borden-Henryville School Corp., said that although the district continues to face issues with students and staff quarantined on both campuses, the numbers have decreased in recent weeks.
“I think we’re more comfortable with the day-to-day kind of things, and we’re monitoring the situation the best we can,” he said.
St. Mary’s of the Knobs Catholic School in Floyds Knobs, a private school for preschool through eighth grade, has faced both challenges and opportunities as a small school.
“Because we are very small, we felt if there was any opportunity to have the students in-person this year for schooling, it could be done at a small school like St. Mary’s,” Principal Tracy Jansen said. “Our average class size is 16 students, so we felt we could institute the proper distancing in the classrooms to be safe.”
The school has also kept each class isolated from each other to avoid exposure. However, the drawback of being a small school is the impact of having multiple staff members out on quarantine.
At one point before Thanksgiving break, at least 50% of the staff at the school were out due to quarantine, leading the entire school to switch to eLearning for about a week and a half, according to Jansen.
However, St. Mary's has remained in-person so far this semester.
“Just about every day we have someone out under quarantine, whether it be staff members, students or their families,” Jansen said. “It has come with its challenges, but it has certainly been worth the effort to have the kids here as much as possible."
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the number of students and staff quarantined in local schools mirrors the level of community spread and as the community positivity rate has decreased, the school numbers have decreased as well.
“I think we’re situated pretty well right now,” he said. “I’m happy that our numbers have gone down, our positivity rates are about the lowest it’s been since Thanksgiving, which is good.”
As of Thursday, the positivity rate for unique individuals in Clark County is 19%, Yazel said. The county's unique positivity rate peaked at about 34% in early January.
“Our real goal is to get that below 10% as soon as we can,” he said.
In Floyd County, the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals reached about 27% in early January, but it is now at 16.3%.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials announced earlier this week the loosening of school guidelines for COVID-19 quarantines and a statewide effort to get rapid tests into schools for symptomatic students and staff.
Starting Monday, contact tracing or quarantine will not be required for classroom exposures if students and teachers stay at least three feet apart and remain masked.
“Before, whether people were masked or unmasked, if they were in that six-foot radius for 15 minutes or more, they were considered a close contact and had to quarantine, and that’s down to three feet now, so that allows a little more minimizing of the widespread quarantining that we were seeing,” Yazel said.
The new state guidelines also allow students or teachers to return after seven days of quarantine if they test negative on a PCR test on day 5, 6 or 7 of quarantine or if they test negative on a rapid test on day 8.
The new quarantine guidelines do not apply to school settings such as lunch, athletics or classroom settings where students have been allowed to remove masks.
Yazel notes that many studies have shown that when in-school transmission occurs, it is “exceedingly rare” in the classroom, and it is more commonly seen in the cafeteria or extracurricular activities.
It has not been announced when the rapid tests will be distributed to schools, Yazel said.
“With the in-school numbers and cases being so minimal and the community scenario being better, the chances of a false negative from the [rapid] antigen test go way down as well,” he said. “That makes it a little more reliable test and you’re able to use it on a return-to-school scenario.”
It remains uncertain when teachers in Indiana will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Yazel said he is advocating for local teachers to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.
“It’s a tough balance,” he said. “You’re put in a position where you only have so much vaccine and you want to get it out as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
