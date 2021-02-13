FLOYD COUNTY— The good news is that Floyd Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody attended a swearing-in ceremony this week for four new Court Appointed Special Advocates.
But the unfortunate reality of the pandemic, Cody said, is that Floyd County may find itself in need of several more CASA volunteers to help children who have been abused or neglected.
“I’m concerned that when we’re finally able to return to somewhat of the normalcy that existed a year ago, who knows the kind of abuse and neglect that’s going to show up, particularly through the schools,” Cody told the Floyd County Council on Tuesday.
Cody appeared before the council over a minor adjustment to a funding schedule for the county’s match of a state grant for the local CASA effort. The state has supported the program as it has proven to be successful, and the county has been a greater partner along the way, Cody said.
But there’s an immediate need for more CASA volunteers, and Cody warned that the number of cases of abuse could grow once all students return to in-person instruction.
Scott Stewart, director of Floyd County CASA, echoed Cody’s concerns.
Stewart said the 2020 official data isn’t available yet, but officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services as well as local CASA volunteers and staff have indicated there’s been an increase, at least anecdotally, in cases of mental and physical child abuse.
“I think once the clouds clear on the pandemic, the impact of that will become even clearer, and it will be a challenge for all of us to deal with,” Stewart said.
There are 387 children on the radar for CASA services in Floyd County. Of that number, Stewart said 218 had been assigned to a volunteer or staff member as of Tuesday. The organization is actively seeking CASA volunteers to help with the cases, as some children remain on waiting lists.
“Our goal within the next couple of months is to double the number of volunteers, from 33 active to at least 66 active,” Stewart said.
“We have a good team, we have a strong, engaged board, and we will accomplish this goal, because failure is not an option.”
While there are many worthy social services endeavors that benefit the community, Stewart said assisting abused children is the most important effort that can be made.
“We are all committed to finding them a permanent home and an opportunity to thrive,” he said. “Keeping them safe is at the core of this commitment.”
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges and accompany children in court as an advocate. Trained volunteers may be asked to speak on a child’s behalf in court and to ensure their needs are being met in foster care.
CASA of Floyd County is hosting a virtual training experience that will begin this month. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., each Tuesday from Feb. 23 to March 30, potential volunteers can take part in training activities via Zoom.
For information on how to enroll, email info@floydcountycasa.org, or call 812-920-3002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.