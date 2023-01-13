SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana leaders in K-12 and higher education say the governor’s push for increased education funding is a step in the right direction.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced his priorities for 2023, which include expanded funding for K-12, higher education and early education across Indiana.
The governor’s 2023 agenda calls for legislators to provide $1.1 billion for K-12 tuition support and $120 million to remove fees for textbooks and curricular materials for families.
Holcomb is also pushing for $184 million for higher education funding and he is proposing expanding eligibility for child care and early education programs, including On My Way Pre-K and the Child Care and Development Fund.
The proposed K-12 and higher education funding boost would be a 6% increase in the 2023-24 school year and another 2% the following year.
K-12 SCHOOLS
The governor’s proposed increase in K-12 funding would increase the average teacher pay in Indiana to $60,000 a year and bring starting pay to $40,000 a year.
Bill Briscoe, interim superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Schools, said he is pleased to see the governor’s focus on increasing funding for K-12 education, and he hopes legislators “can come together and do what’s right for our state.”
“Our starting salary [for teachers] is $46,000,” he said. “We would love to have a good basic increase from the state — it’s my belief that teachers should be starting at $50,000. Whether we’re able to get there remains to be seen, but it’s important.
“I’ve been very pleased with the governor the last couple of times with his proposals, and I commend him for trying to address the teacher shortage and the salaries of the teachers.”
Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett said it’s “wonderful” to see the governor’s focus on increased funding and adjusting teacher salaries to keep up with the cost of living in Indiana. The school district’s average starting pay is $46,220 a year.
“I do think as we increase the average pay then that would obviously increase for all teachers across the board, which I think is a great thing for us,” she said.
“Enrollment is still pretty critical for schools to be able to draw the funding that is needed to be able to give pay raises, and we can’t forget about the other staff and the administrators, because it’s just funding in general across the board. I think the more commitment we have from the governor the better.”
Bennett said extra funding would help as the district struggles with staffing vacancies, which include open positions for teachers and bus drivers.
“We’re just not getting the number of applicants that we have been used to getting in the past, so that’s a big challenge,” she said. “We know we have a national bus driver shortage as well, and we are going to have some openings next year.”
Briscoe said eliminating textbook fees “would be great for our parents.” Indiana is one of only seven states with textbook fees for K-12 education.
Bennett said she is curious to see whether the elimination of textbook fees will make it through the legislature, and she noted the benefits of getting rid of the fees.
“I do think the textbook fees would bring a lot of relief and save a lot of time because we do spend time chasing down folks who still owe for textbooks,” Bennett said. “Schools get reimbursed for free and reduced textbooks, but we don’t get reimbursed at 100%.”
Briscoe urged lawmakers to focus on increased funding for public schools instead of pushing for more funding for charter schools and voucher programs.
He said as lawmakers consider legislation related to education, he wants them to “keep the politics out of it.”
“We all need to be working toward a common goal of public education,” Briscoe said. “And right now, we’re an easy target politically, and they say things about us that sometimes are not even true. Some legislators try to get involved with things like critical race theory that are not happening in our schools and [they are] trying to change the curriculum and different things.”
HIGHER EDUCATION
Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor of Indiana University Southeast, said a funding increase for higher education “is exactly what the state needs, and it’s exactly the right time.” She noted recent declines in the college-going rates in Indiana.
“With the state of this precipitous decline we’ve seen in the college-going rate, it’s not good for the future of Indiana, the future of its people, the future of its health and its economic outcomes, so I’m really excited that [Indiana Higher Education Commissioner Chris Lowery] and the governor are looking to move on this.”
Mary Jane Michalak, vice president for legal and public affairs at Ivy Tech Community College, said the proposed increase in funding would help Ivy Tech maintain low tuition and fees.
“We really appreciate that the governor is putting such an emphasis on increasing funding for higher education,” she said. “For Ivy Tech specifically, 53% of our budget comes from state funding, so the only other way that Ivy Tech is able to make our budget work is through tuition and fees.”
One of the governor’s proposals would involve automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program for eligible students.
The 21st Century Scholars program covers the cost of tuition for eligible students to attend two-year or four-year colleges or universities in Indiana. Ryan said if the automatic enrollment goes into effect, it could open up opportunities for students.
“What the 21st Century Scholars program does is make sure that we’re not leaving people out, so expanding it, automatically enrolling students in it — I think that allows people to dream who may not have even considered it.”
The governor also calls for using the funding to incentivize graduating students to remain in the state. Ryan said she supports such an incentive while also emphasizing that IUS has students living in both Indiana and Kentucky. She hopes “there can be an understanding of areas like ours” based on the regional aspect.
Michalak said she wants to know more about how the proposed higher education budget would be allocated and what the metrics would involve for the incentive.
If the proposed education budget is adopted, it would assist higher education institutions in the effort to manage the costs of education, according to Ryan.
“This is suggesting that we’re going to be expected to work hard to retain students, we’re going to be expected to work hard to manage the expense of education,” she said. “But we can’t do that by ourselves. So I think our community realizes that... we need our state, we need our donors and we need our community support. This budget really helps us out with that.”
Michalak said “when the state invests in Ivy Tech, they get a return on investment.”
“We’re putting money in our Sellersburg facility to create a new nursing space, so when the state invests dollars, Ivy Tech is able to operate programs that meet the workforce demand of the state, and there is a return on investment,” she said.
EARLY EDUCATION
Holcomb’s agenda involves expanding income eligibility for On My Way Pre-K from 127% to 138% of the federal poverty limit and increasing eligibility for the Child Care and Development Fund vouchers, opening the programs to 5,000 additional families.
This would be funded through federal funds at first, and it would cost the state $15 million annually after September 2024.
He is also calling for the use of $25 million in federal funds to start the Innovation Grant program. The grant would be run through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and would motivate employer-sponsored child care providers to provide more options for caregivers in the workplace.
Briscoe noted the importance of adequately funding preschool in Indiana. In recent years, NAFCS has been increasing the On My Way PreK program in elementary schools across the school district.
“Our state has to get serious on preschool,” Briscoe said. “It should be fully funded just like kindergarten to 12th grade. It’s just sort of lagging behind the times.”
He said he would like to see increased preschool opportunities for 3-year-old children. On My Way Pre-K covers the cost of preschool for 4-year-old children from eligible families, and the NAFCS program is limited to 4-year-olds.
In Clarksville Community Schools, On My Way Pre-K was introduced in the fall semester of 2022, and the district significantly expanded its preschool offerings.
Bennett said she is “appreciative and supportive” of Holcomb listing early education as a priority.
“Early learning [such as On My Way PreK] is essential in providing equal access to educational opportunities for all students and a critical tool in preparing students for kindergarten,” she said.
