NEW ALBANY — The city and county haven't agreed on much when it comes to the joint animal shelter, and the release of hundreds of pages of financial information hasn't closed the divide.
New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller sent 489 pages of financials on Feb. 9 to the Floyd County Council covering the shelter's spending and budgets from 2003 to early 2021.
Adjoining the document was a letter from Moeller.
“Based upon these records and the amounts spent by the Animal Control to date, the County owes a balance of $288,584.60 to the City,” Moeller wrote in the letter.
But two county council members said the numbers tell a different story.
“Every year except last year we overpaid based on expenditures,” Councilwoman Connie Moon said Tuesday during a joint meeting with the Floyd County Commissioners.
The city and the county have been at odds over funding the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter for several years. One of the main points of contention has been the contract, which calls for the larger entity based on population to pay 51% of the shelter budget.
The county has failed to pay its share of the budgeted amount. But county officials have claimed that based on actual shelter expenses, not the approved budget, the payments have been more than needed.
According to Moon, who is the council's liaison to the shelter board, the county has overpaid the city $265,409 over the past five years based on expenses and revenue generated through the shelter.
But the joint agreement, which has been criticized by county officials as being unfair, doesn't take into account revenue. It states the county and city should meet each year to pass a budget and then fund it.
Yet another wrinkle to the situation is that the city and county don't meet to pass the budget. The New Albany City Council approves the shelter budget and the county is billed. Though budget work sessions are open to the public, the council and the city administration haven't included the county council or commissioners in joint meetings.
“Unless the two sides agree to what the budget is, you don't have a budget,” said Rick Fox, attorney for the county commissioners.
County Council President Brad Striegel said that based only on expenses and not including revenue, the county has overpaid the city by about $115,000 over the past five years.
The county has yet to allocate funding for the 2021 budget.
The county council OK'd sending letters to the city administration and to the animal shelter board to request meetings.
But county officials didn't express optimism that Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration and the city council will be willing to meet over the issues and resolve the agreement differences.
“We have followed the road map in the past and then we've just hit the brakes and gotten off the road because we don't have the desire to keep it going for some reason,” County Councilman Danny Short said.
The shadow hanging over the situation is whether the city and county will end their joint shelter agreement and go their own ways when it comes to animal control.
City Councilman Al Knable called for Gahan to meet with the commissioners over the agreement, as they are the executives. Knable added that it would be burdensome for the city to fund its own animal shelter.
