FLOYD COUNTY — Members of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority presented a slew of dates and facts Tuesday to the Floyd County Commissioners refuting the City of New Albany’s claim of being blindsided over the possible relocation of the police department.
Building authority member Aaron Combs said the body wanted to be transparent about the issue during Tuesday's meeting.
The issue between the authority and the city arose publicly in October, when the building authority recommended to the commissioners that they consider using the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Building, which now houses the New Albany Police Department, as they renovate the City-County Building.
The city and county have been at odds over several joint funding issues over the past decade, and New Albany unsuccessfully attempted to obtain ownership of the justice center in 2020.
New Albany officers were moved out of the City-County Building earlier this year, leaving Floyd County officials and courts as the only tenants of the downtown property.
The plan for the City-County Building renovation into a judicial center that was approved by the commissioners does not include space for adult and juvenile probation offices, which is what the building authority recommended the criminal justice building be used to hold.
The commissioners agreed in October to take the suggestion into consideration but no official decision about where the offices would be relocated has yet to be made.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan told Louisville reporters last week that they were surprised by the building authority’s plans for renovation, but that construction on a new police department could begin in 2022.
Gahan also told WDRB that while they were not planning to move immediately, they have been preparing for it and already have four or five sites picked out for a possible police department.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Combs and Chuck Edwards, building superintendent for the building authority, noted that they have been reaching out to the city since February of 2021 regarding rent payments and confirmation of a lease for the criminal justice building, which is owned by the county, but have had difficulty hearing back.
Combs emphasized that there still has been no decision made on what is happening with the criminal justice building, or if NAPD will be asked to relocate.
“[There are] still many hurdles to cross and nothing to suggest that the New Albany Police Department is being evicted. In fact our plan was to have a lease in place for the [NAPD] by June 30. The fact that there isn’t is on the mayor,” Combs said, noting that there are emails and internal documents showing that the city has long been made aware of the situation.
Combs said that the building authority resents any suggestion that they have not been communicating, when it is the city that has not been communicating with them.
“We would agree that this recommendation warrants consideration in finalizing any lease with the city but does not change the fact that the building authority efforts to execute a lease with the city, starting May 11 mind you, have been unsuccessful,” Combs said.
Combs said that the previous lease the city had for the criminal justice building has long expired. Building authority member Scott Stewart told the News and Tribune that the building authority was acting on good will to the city.
The formal terms were sent to Gahan in May, after alerting him of the situation in February, and would have frozen the city’s rent at the current amount and offered a two-year term with the option to renew the lease for another two years, Edwards said.
The terms also would have confirmed a pay schedule with the city.
The building authority members discussed Tuesday how the city has not paid the rent on time this year for either the criminal justice building or their percentage of the rent they were required to pay for their space in the City-County Building.
Edwards said that it was always standard for the tenants to pay rent twice a year.
Combs said that the first payment for this year was not received until the end of March, and it was only for the first three months of the year, rather than the full six-month payment they were invoiced.
“The building authority board agreed to accept payment on a month-to-month basis for the third floor, but expected the full six-month payment for the space occupied by the New Albany Police Department in the Criminal Justice Center. That never happened,” Combs said.
“The payment record since April 1 has not been satisfactory. The city has continuously been behind on its payments, even on a month-to-month basis,” he continued.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers commended the building authority for the work that they have done with the building and trying to make corrective changes.
“Make sure that we remain as transparent as possible and make sure that we notify and do all of our part to be good partners with the city,” he said.
