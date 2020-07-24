JEFFERSONVILLE — Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs warned officials this week that a “serious situation” has developed when it comes to response times for ambulance service.
From late June to early July, there were over 60 calls for emergency medical services in Clark County where no ambulance was immediately available to respond, he said.
“We cannot sustain this type, or lack of, coverage for our community,” said Skaggs, who also serves on the Clark County 911 operations board and is a member of the Clark County Fire Chief’s Association.
Skaggs along with multiple other emergency response and elected officials appeared before the Clark County Commissioners on Thursday night asking that the issue be addressed before it results in a person failing to receive timely medical treatment or even costs someone’s life.
The primary focus of the complaints centered around American Medical Response, which bought out many of Yellow Ambulance’s assets and employees and signed a memorandum of understanding in December to provide EMS service for over half of Clark County.
New Chapel EMS covers the remaining portion of the county with an ambulance stationed in Charlestown and one in the east end of Jeffersonville as stipulated by its contract with Clark County.
New Chapel is responsible for the east end of Jeffersonville, Charlestown, New Washington and the Bethlehem area. AMR services Clarksville up the Interstate 65 corridor to Sellersburg and Henryville, and out toward Borden along with a sizable portion of Jeffersonville.
Skaggs and other officials said New Chapel has had to respond to service calls that should have been handled by AMR because the company didn’t have an ambulance available. They implied the issue isn’t as much a volume problem as a lack of resources dedicated by AMR to the portions of the county it’s responsible for covering.
Skaggs thanked New Chapel for responding to the additional calls, but he and other officials said requiring an ambulance to come from another portion of the county costs valuable minutes during emergency situations.
For example, Skaggs said the Clarksville Fire Department — which has first responders as part of its unit — recently was called to a scene where a man was unconscious in his front yard. He said there was a delayed response by AMR, and that had the man suffered a stroke, the additional time could have resulted in severe consequences for the patient.
“We have a serious situation that has developed in Clark County,” Skaggs said. “A development that puts many of our residents, business owners, fire and police officers and guests in a potentially life-threatening situation with the service that is currently being provided.”
No representatives from AMR were at the meeting, but the company provided a statement to the News and Tribune on Friday saying its crews respond “promptly and safely” to each call.
“Our local employees provide essential high-quality, pre-hospital health care and work effectively with the community and with other medical services provider,” said Stephanie Rutter, regional director for AMR, in the statement.
New Chapel representatives were at the meeting, and they also expressed frustration over the situation.
New Chapel Capt. Matt Owen, who is also president of the Jeffersonville City Council, said the ambulance service has made 131 runs for AMR over the last three months.
While New Chapel doesn’t mind helping, such scenarios can lead to major problems, Owen said.
“Those kinds of situations are dangerous situations, and we’re in a position where we’re barely keeping our head above water, carrying this weight for the whole county,” Owen said.
New Chapel and AMR are in the process for bidding to either split or obtain ambulance service for the entire county. AMR has continued to provide service though its deal with the county expired in March just as the coronavirus was beginning to cause major impacts in the U.S.
AMR stated it responded to Clark County’s bid for service before the expiration of the memorandum of understanding.
“The county came back and asked AMR to revise its bid to include service for the entire county,” Rutter said. “At the time of the (memorandum of understanding’s) expiration, AMR agreed to continue providing service to Clark County to the best of our ability until all parties could sit down together and go over the new bid.”
“We continue to operate in Clark County in good faith for the benefit of the community and its citizens.”
Commissioner Connie Sellers said she is mindful of the concerns but added the Clark County Council controls funding and will have to allocate money before a new deal can be reached.
“We cannot approve a contract unless the money is in place,” Sellers said.
Two Clarksville Town Council members also addressed the commissioners about the issue and asked that it be made a top priority.
Skaggs volunteered to help review any bids related to ambulance service to ensure the county would be given adequate coverage.
“Clark County is a thriving county. It’s busy. There’s car wrecks constantly. There are more people coming to our county to work. And what’s happened is we haven’t kept up with our emergency services to meet the demand,” Skaggs said.
Jack Coffman, president of the commissioners, is hoping to schedule a joint workshop with county council members and Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel as early as next week regarding the situation.
“We have to kind of review our whole ambulance service and we knew this was coming up,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.