SOUTHERN INDIANA – With lower temperatures and winter weather in the forecast over the next few days, staying warm and safe is the top priority, local emergency officials said Wednesday.
Temperatures are predicted to drop into the single digits starting Thursday night and carrying on into the holiday weekend.
People are encouraged to stock up on food, blankets and wear as many layers as possible to stay warm during the holiday season.
“If they’re going to be traveling, they need to make sure they have blankets, some snacks, refreshments, things like that in their cars if they do get stranded,” said Kent Barrow, Floyd County's Emergency Management Agency director.
He added that if someone were to get stranded to call the police immediately and do what they can to stay warm. There are also four warming stations scattered around Floyd County for people to go to if needed.
“If they’re at home and the power goes out, if they have a generator, make sure it’s outside away from the house,” Barrow said. “If they’re using kerosene heaters, they need to have a window open or something so the fumes can get out of the home.”
Pets need to come into the house or some place where they will be warm, he added. Also, if anyone has an elderly neighbor, they also need to have someone check on them.
Duke Energy wrote in a news release: “Snow on its own typically has little to no impact on the electric system. However, high winds may bring down trees, limbs and power lines, while below-freezing temperatures result in increased stress on the power grid.
"These types of winter storms can also create hazardous driving conditions, which could impede Duke Energy workers’ ability to assess storm damage and restore power. Crews are prepared and will work as quickly as possible to restore power, however, expected high winds will also restrict some restoration efforts.”
High winds are part of the forecast. Rain is expected to start Thursday morning before turning to snow that evening. Predicted accumulations range from 1-to-3 inches of snow, with bitter cold temperatures from Thursday night through Sunday.
Anyone who is going to be outside needs to wear as many layers as possible, limit the time spent outside and watch for the signs of hypothermia.
“Anything below 95 degrees (body temperature) is considered an emergency, so contact emergency medical services,” said Gavan Hebner, Clark County's Emergency Management Agency director. “In the event that the power does go out, go to a warm room and keep dry and wrap up in warm blankets.”
Clark County will also have warming stations as well.
“Right now, we have three established that are going to be operating independently of the county emergency management,” Hebner said. “As we see that those are needed or not needed, we’ll fix up fire stations to be included as a warming station.”
Residents of Clark County can also text Clark WX Alerts at 22678 to receive weather updates and other sever weather emergency notifications.
“Keep your phones charged, make sure the batteries are all charged,” Barrow said. “Try not to use a cook stove to keep the house warm. That’s probably the most dangerous thing to do. Make sure that smoke alarms and things like that are functioning in the home as well.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Some of the heaviest snow totals are predicted for the northern part of the state, with the South Bend area is looking at 9 to 14 inches of accumulation.
"Road conditions will be difficult as the storm moves through," INDOT said in a news release. "Travel should be carefully considered Thursday afternoon through at least Friday morning."
Real-time travel conditions can be monitored via INDOT at 511in.org.
