FLOYD COUNTY — Plans for a new regional park in Georgetown were unveiled Saturday morning to a small gathering of area officials with interest in the new development.
At over 200 acres, the park will be the largest in Floyd County, and include space for natural woodland and wildlife as well as family recreational areas.
While plans for the park have been in the works for over two years, a new donation of $1 million from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County is helping to push the project forward.
“In order to do big things, you need partners,” Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said.
He explained that Caesars is not the only partner looking to support Floyd County’s ambitious vision.
“We’re excited about the snowball effect that’s happening today and what it’s going to do for our community here, making us a destination,” he said.
The county intends for the park to serve the divergent interests of community members. In addition to a comprehensive trail system, the currently unnamed park will contain recreational areas for youth sports and family activities, as well as preserved historic farmland that will offer opportunities for 4-H livestock demonstrations and agricultural exploration and discovery. Floyd County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Roger Jeffers credits the hard work of his team for the planning and preparation that has gone into the project.
“I think this is going to turn into something Floyd County could be very proud of for many, many years to come,” he said.
The new park will be located off of Ind. 62 in Georgetown, adjacent to the recently established Novaparke campus. Don Lopp, the director of operations and planning for Floyd County, explained that while Novaparke will be “an innovation and technology hub,” the adjacent regional park will provide a “connection between innovation and quality of life.”
He explained that new residential developments in the area make the location perfect for such an undertaking.
While the contributions of the Caesars Foundation and the hard work of county officials have been crucial to getting the park project underway, it would not have been possible without the generosity of Georgetown resident Melvin Jensen, who tragically died in a house fire earlier this year.
According to Lopp, the county was able to purchase 75 acres of Jensen’s estate to put the park in motion. Jensen had already created over three miles of trails through the woodlands himself over the years, which will become a large part of the park’s trail system.
“Tragically, he passed away, but his family wanted to continue his dream and his legacy," Lopp said.
County officials have not set a date for when the park will be complete, but work is already underway. Jeffers asked those present at the unveiling for patience. He noted that work on Kevin Hammersmith Park in New Albany began nine years ago and it is still not quite complete.
“So it takes time,” he said, “And this is going to be an even bigger endeavor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.