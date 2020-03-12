NEW ALBANY — In accordance with the directives set forth by Indiana University in response to the coronavirusm (COVIC-19) pandemic, all events scheduled at the Ogle Center between now and April 6, 2020 have been canceled.
Events effected by this decision include the performance by The Peking Acrobats scheduled for March 14, the Ogle Center's Children & Family Series presentation of "Peter and the Wolf" by the Louisville Orchestra scheduled for March 20, the Commonwealth Brass Band scheduled for March 29, and the IU Southeast Concert Choir & Community Chorus scheduled for April 5.
The Ogle Center will soon begin the process of issuing full refunds to those who have purchased tickets to any of these events and will be contacting ticket holders directly regarding their refund.
As the situation surrounding the coronavirus is constantly and rapidly changing, patrons are encourages to check the Ogle Center's web site — oglecenter.com — for updated information on the status of events scheduled after April 6.
Patrons who have any questions or concerns should contact the Ogle Center ticket office, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 812-941-2525, or by email at oglemail@ius.edu.
St. Marks soup kitchen, clothes closet canceled
Due to concerns about COVID 19, the current strain of the corona virus, St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany is suspending the operation of the clothes closet and soup kitchen until further notice.
Sanders Speaker Series event postponed
Due to the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation, the Sanders Speaker Series featuring Ken Jennings scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.
Irish Coffee event at Ritter House
The Cardinal Ritter House Irish Coffee event scheduled for March 17 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hosparus Health cancels yard sale
Due to the emerging situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hosparus Health Southern Indiana has cancelled the spring yard sale that was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the New Albany office. Officials plan to reschedule this event for later this year and will send details when they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.