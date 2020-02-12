NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana’s center for the performing and visual arts on the campus of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has announced that the Louisville Children’s Film Festival has joined the lineup of its 2019-2020 frеe Children & Family Series.
While admission to all Ogle Center Children & Family Series events is frеe, reservations are required. Parking is frеe for vehicles parked in the Dogwood Lot directly in front of the Ogle Center and in the Hickory Lot behind the Ogle Center from one hour prior to the start of the event until one hour following the conclusion of the event. Vehicles parked in other locations and/or on other dates/times will be subject to ticketing.
The mission of the Louisville Children’s Film Festival (LCFF) is to support the educational development of children in Louisville, inspiring an openness and curiosity about the world through the showing of high-quality, diverse films. The LCFF film selection committee sought films with content that speaks positively to children, youth and families of diverse ages, backgrounds and ethnicities. The Festival presents films that are entertaining and/or challenging to young minds with serious, true-to-life topics and narratives.
Screenings are available for grades K-8 and include pre- and post-discussion guides. All schools, home schools, groups, or families with children of the recommended ages are eligible to request a reservation.
These free screenings are made possible through the support of Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, with additional support by the Harrison County Community Foundation, the Ogle Foundation, the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts – a Federal Agency, and Indiana University Southeast.
Other Louisville Children’s Film Festival showings will take place throughout the region during the Festival’s run from Feb. 21-29. For a complete list of screenings, days, and locations, visit the Festival’s web site at https://www.louisvillechildrensfilm.org
Screenings at the Ogle Center will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. and noon, and on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., 12 noon and 7 p.m.
Reservations can be made by completing a reservation request on the Ogle Center’s web site at oglecenter.com . To request a reservation form by mail, call the Ogle Center ticket office at 812 941-2525 or send an e-mail to oglemail@ius.edu .
The films selected by the Louisville Children’s Film Festival selection committee for screening at the Ogle Center for pre-k through middle school students run the gamut from gentle animation for the youngest viewers, to more adventurous international fare for older grades, to challenging, issues-oriented programs for middle schoolers.
The Ogle Center and the Louisville Children’s Film Festival are able to offer these free screenings thanks to the generous support of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. Additional support for Ogle Center Children & Family programming is provided by the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts – a federal agency, the Ogle Foundation, the Harrison County Community Foundation, and Indiana University Southeast.
Thursday, Feb. 27
10 a.m., KID FLICKS ONE Ages 3-7
• KUAP
If you’ve ever been the youngest of the group, you’ll sympathize with the little tadpole who always falls a tad behind in the charming KUAP .
• Pen Licence
Brushing up on penmanship is the name of the game if you want to graduate from pencils.
• Flipped
Little ones are in charge and grown-ups get to play when the hilarious Flipped reworks the script.
KID FLICKS TWO, 12 Noon, Ages 8 plus
• Catmos
The (cat) power of the cosmos can fuel you once you connect your charger to the energy and yin-yang fusion of Catmos.
• A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl
Who doesn’t need A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl —whether you are, have been, or ever wanted to be one—in this wry comedy.
• Mogu & Perol
Whether their tastes lean umami or sweet, the duo here finds there is simply nothing more delish than a warm friendship.
Friday, Feb. 28
10 a.m. KID FLICKS ONE Ages 3-7
• KUAP
• Pen Licence
• Flipped
12 noon KID FLICKS TWO Ages 8 plus
• Catmos
• A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl
• Mogu & Perol
7 p.m. TESOROS All ages. Best enjoyed by those who can read.
TESOROS (Spanish for “treasures”) is the latest film by director Maria Novaro. Refreshingly told from the children’s perspective, it examines topics from finding treasure and exploring new places to social anxiety and fitting in. It is an enchanting window into the heart of a child’s world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.