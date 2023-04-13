NEW ALBANY — Daniel Barrett, a student at Indiana University Southeast, began writing his “Thereafter” as a short play for a final in a playwriting class.
In the past year, he has expanded his work to a full-length play that will premiere this week at the Ogle Center. The IUS Theatre Department will premiere “Thereafter” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Robinson Theater.
Barrett said when he started writing “Thereafter” as a one-act play for his class, he received positive feedback, and he received a fellowship last summer that allowed him to convert it into a longer work.
“The play itself didn’t really come from my personal experience like you would think,” he said. “It was actually an idea for a small 10-minute play that I thought would be interesting, and then it grew to a one-act, and now it’s a full-length play.”
The play focuses on topics such as grief and loss. It is about a character named Shawn who has faced numerous tragedies in his life, including the loss of his mother as a teen and the loss of his fiancée, Anna, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work depicts Shawn as he stays with his younger brother, Jeremy, in the year following Anna’s death, and it explores Shawn’s struggle to move on amid his grief.
“The brother is now trying to move to New York with his new fiance, and he doesn’t want to leave the grieving brother alone,” Barrett said. “But the grieving brother doesn’t really have the motivation to want out and do anything, so he’s kind of stuck in the hole of, what does he do?”
He hopes audiences see that “there’s always a reason to get help and there’s always a reason to ask for help” as they watch the struggles of the characters in “Thereafter.”
Barrett noted both the timeliness and the universality of the topics explored in the play.
“While the play doesn’t harbor on the [pandemic] too much, it’s still relevant that everyone’s going to relate to that aspect,” he said. “The entire idea of the play is about grief and losing somebody [and] trying to move on and get help if you need help, which is something everybody is going to experience in their life at least once. I thought that was important for me to share.”
The production is designed, directed and produced by IUS students, Barrett said.
Nykayla Whitt, who graduated from IUS in December, is the play’s director. She was in the playwriting class with Daniel as he was developing “Thereafter,” and she has enjoyed the opportunity to bring the production to the stage at IUS.
She describes the play as a “realism piece.”
“It’s all about being able to ask for help when you need it,” Whitt said. “It’s about the grieving process and how it’s different for everyone.”
Barrett said he has always been passionate about writing, and he plans to continue writing plays in the future. He noted the guidance he received from IUS adjunct lecturer Ramona Morris, who taught the playwriting class he took last year and served as a faculty mentor during his fellowship.
“I would say the production is what it is because of the help of the faculty at IUS, the theater mentors that we had — especially Ramona Morris — in helping push the script and push the production to its potential and allowing all of us students to become the best theater practitioners we can be, “ he said.
