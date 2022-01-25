CLARKSVILLE — An Ohio man was arrested and accused of trying to defraud One Vision Credit Union in Clarksville of $20,000.
According to the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post, Kenneth Eugene Burgess of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday morning at the location.
He's accused of using a fake name and fake identification to apply for a $20,000 signature loan. The credit union contacted the police after Burgess submitted the application on Monday, noting he'd just recently joined.
Detective First Sergeant Bill Wibbels started his investigation Monday and Burgess returned to the credit union Tuesday morning, while detectives were at the bank looking into the case.
He's charged with three counts of forgery, a Level 6 felony, two counts of defrauding a financial institution, a Level 5 felony and identity theft, a level 6 felony.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail.
Authorities are asking any business that may have been defrauded by Burgess to contact them by calling 812-248-4374.
