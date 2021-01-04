JEFFERSONVILLE — An Ohio man is awaiting extradition to Jeffersonville to face a murder charge; he was arrested late last week after a standoff in Jeffersontown, Ky., newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported.
Christian Q. White, 46, is charged in Clark County with the killing of 50-year-old Marcus Suggs, who was fatally shot at a Jeffersonville apartment Dec. 30. White also faces a level 4 felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm at another person.
White was arrested after a more than 12-hour standoff in Jeffersontown that began Thursday and continued into Friday, Wave reported. Three hostages, including a small child, were released safely. Police say White admitted to the shooting after his arrest.
Court records made available Monday by the Clark County prosecutor's office showed that Jeffersonville police initially responded at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 30 to an apartment in the 800 block of French Street on a report of a gunshot.
On arrival, officers heard a woman screaming inside the residence. They forced entry into the apartment, where they found an unresponsive man on the floor with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Clark Memorial Health where he later died. White was not at the scene when police arrived.
The female witness said the suspect and another woman had arrived at the home around 6 p.m. that day, and that White had later come into the bedroom where the witness and now-deceased male were.
She said White sent her out of the room at which point she heard him order the victim to his knees. She heard Suggs say, "You're my cousin, why are you doing this," before a single shot was fired.
Further investigation led police to a Facebook exchange between White and another family member related to the victim.
Jeffersonville police released initial details of the case Thursday afternoon, asking for information related to the case.
Wave 3 reported that the same day, the Jeffersontown Police Department received information that led them to set up surveillance at Chestnut Lane Apartments on Tree Lane.
Police say when White left the residence with a woman and were approached by police, he drew a gun and took the woman back inside, later calling the police department to say he had just been released from prison and was not going back alive. Court records show he was convicted in 1994 in Ohio of aggravated battery and aggravated burglary. White also alerted investigators to the three hostages he had in the home.
Around midnight, White released the small child, after several hours of negotiations which included his family and pastor. Two hours later, one of the adult hostages was released, WAVE reported.
When police shot gas into the apartment just before 6 a.m., White and the other hostage ran from the residence; he was apprehended without incident.
The murder case has been assigned to Clark County Circuit Court No. 1; however, an initial hearing will not be set until White is extradited. He waived extradition Monday and is expected to be transported to Clark County in the coming days.
Jeffersonville police said they are grateful for the assistance of the community, of Jeffersontown Police and Louisville Metro Police Department in apprehending White, and to Indiana State Police for working the crime scene.
Although the charge was filed several days into the new year, White's is the only 2020 case that was charged as murder in Jeffersonville.
