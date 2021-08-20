The Ohio River Greenway project has received the Outstanding Trail Project – Indiana award from the Mid-America Trails and Greenways Conference.
Previous winners include the Indianapolis Cultural Trail (2018), B-Line (2015), Panhandle Pathway (2013), and B&O Trail (2011).
“We recognized early what an asset our New Albany Shoreline is, and we have been investing and improving it for the last decade with more to come,” stated Mayor Jeff Gahan. “Our New Albany Loop Island Wetlands, Flow Park, and our upcoming improvements will make our portion of the Ohio River Greenway stand out as a wonderful place to live, reconnect with nature and have fun on our home waters.”
The Ohio River Greenway began in the 1990s as a dream to connect New Albany, Clarksville, and Jeffersonville with a multi-use path and park system. In late 2018, the final piece of the Ohio River Greenway was completed when New Albany secured the connection over Silver Creek with a $3.5 million bridge, finally connecting the three communities.
Additionally, the City of New Albany has submitted an application for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) Grant that will allow for an even further expansion of the Ohio River Greenway. READI grants are a $500 million initiative from the State of Indiana meant to accelerate the state’s economic growth through major projects.
This expansion would convert 68 miles of abandoned CSX railroad line to a new trail system that would expand the Greenway north, stretching through 5 counties and connecting nine Indiana towns and cities into the Greenway. This stretch of trail, known as the South Monon Freedom Trail, pays homage to the trails significance as part of the Underground Railroad. The railway served as a verified escape route serving as a pathway to freedom for many enslaved African Americans traveling both in train cars and following the tracks by foot.
If completed, this would be the longest, continuous recreation trail in Indiana, creating immense recreation opportunities for the area. We are hopeful that the State READI Grant committee sees the economic, cultural, and recreational value that this project can bring to Southern Indiana.
