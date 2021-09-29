St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville held its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday.
Oktoberfest at St. Luke's
- Photos by Bobbie Myers
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Today's top headlines include more information on a missing 14-year-old boy from Corydon. Police are asking homeowners and business owners in Southern Indiana and Louisville to check their security cameras.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Eva Marie "Sceifers" Thomas, 62 of Panama City Beach, FL, originally from New Albany IN, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24 peacefully at home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Grace Sceifers and a brother, Hubert "Sonny" Sceifers. Eva is survived by her children, Shanna…
Robert (Bob) L. Graf, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from General Electric. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Robert and Theresia Graf, an infant daughter, Theresa Graf, so…
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Readers' Choice
- Records show two more New Albany police officers quit after being placed on leave
- Jeffersonville pastor charged with sex with minor in Allen County
- Rose-Hulman freshman dies from injuries suffered in Saturday accident
- Clark County Sheriff's Office mourns passing of deputy
- Nine-day westbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for October
- Floyd County Little League seeks help to improve facilities
- Indiana National Guard deployed to support staff at Clark Memorial Health
- New Indiana program aims to provide stable internet connection across the state
- Southern Indiana RDA submits application for up to $85 million in projects
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.