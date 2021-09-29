St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville held its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday. 

Octoberfest

Members of the group Boom Papa perform at Oktoberfest on Saturday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville.  
Oktoberfest 3

Helen Burch and Cathy Jesse browse the tables Saturday during St. Luke's Oktoberfest in Jeffersonville. 
Octoberfest 2

St. Luke's member Steve Shetter Jr. grilled over 120 pounds of bratwurst for the church's Oktoberfest event Saturday. 
Oktoberfest 4

Those who attended Oktoberfest enjoyed food and live music. The annual event at St. Luke's serves as a celebratory beginning to the fall season. 
Oktoberfest 5

Eli Pfaff, 7, shops for baked goods Saturday at St. Luke's Oktoberfest in Jeffersonville. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you