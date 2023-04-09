NEW ALBANY — New Albany, enriched with the history of our predecessors, remains a stark reminder of those who walked the streets long before us. The buildings in downtown New Albany are a centerfold, each brick containing secrets of the past. Some secrets have long since been discovered, while others have been fated as mysteries, buried beneath time in the outskirts of the city.
Established in 1813 by Abner, Joel, and Nathaniel Scribner, New Albany quickly became a strong contender as the population and urbanization grew during the Industrial Revolution. Inspired by Albany, New York, New Albany held new promises, new hopes, and a new revitalized American dream for many as it delved into the steamboat era. Perhaps it was the prime location for the American dream of Capt. John Box, a steamboat captain during the Civil War.
Capt. Box, born in Tennessee in 1815, learned the ways of the river with Capt. C.H. Meekin. He became commander and co-owner of the famed steamers Dove and Peter Tellon and married the daughter of Capt. Peter Tellon, Elizabeth, in 1847. The couple settled onto a farm in Arkansas before selling it and moving to the corner of Daisy and Schell Lane in New Albany. Their new farm would later become the site for a murder investigation.
First reported by The New Albany Daily Ledger Standard on May 4, 1880, the paper published that a malarial fever had broken out amongst the Box family. The family members stricken by illness included Capt. Box, Elizabeth, his nephew John Sydney, and children of the late Martin Tellon, Silas, Julia, and Carrie Tellon.
Capt. Box was reported as a good, kind, indulgent husband who held the respect of all who knew him. It would appear that Capt. Box indeed held the esteem and love of his family as he and Elizabeth not only boarded Tellon’s children, but had also adopted their nephews John Sydney and Moses Box after the death of their parents.
The 1870 Floyd County Census listed Capt. John Box, 54, TN; Elizabeth, 41, IN; Moses, 7, AK, adopted; and John S., 5, b AK adopted. Capt. Box and his wife had no children of their own. A decade later, the 1880 Floyd County Census listed Capt. John Box, 64, TN, poisoning; Elizabeth, 51, IN; poison; [John] Sydney, 17, nephew, poison; Julia Tellon, 16, niece, border.
As the illness progressed, doctors treating the family began to suspect milk sickness as a cause.
“Dr. Lemon, the family physician, says all the symptoms are those of lead poisoning,” the Ledger Standard said. “But he says similar symptoms are found in milk sickness, and that illness of the family is most probably from that mysteriously poisoning agency.”
Milk sickness, according to the National Park Service, is poisoning by milk from cows who have eaten the white snakeroot plant. The same illness claimed the life of Abraham Lincoln’s mother, Nancy Lincoln, in 1818 at the age of 34 in Southern Indiana.
When asked about milk sickness in Floyd County, residents reported that there had not been any cases aside from one several years prior. Milk sickness, especially to those in the Box household, seemed unlikely. As the doctors frantically searched for a diagnosis, others within the community searched for a possible motive and began speculating foul play.
The Ledger Standard published on May 11, 1880, that Captain Box, Elizabeth, and John Sydney were dangerously ill with partly or almost wholly paralysis in the arms and lower limbs. However, Moses remained the only household member untouched by the mysterious disease.
The Ledger Standard, prone to receiving information through the mouths of citizens in Floyd County, published the excellent reputation held by the Box brothers.
“[Moses and John Sydney] are young men of most excellent character and of heretofore unexceptionable behavior,” the Ledger Standard said. “Kind to each other and very affectionate toward their uncle and aunt.”
Despite the perceived nature of Moses, many believed he was motivated to harm Capt. Box as he had recently opposed the marriage between Moses and Mary King. Shortly after he objected to what many suspected was due to Moses’ age, he fell ill with what was beginning to strike a strong resemblance to arsenic poisoning. Julia, a household member who also fell sick, found a container marked poison or arsenic in Moses’ clothing. Moses told authorities he purchased the poison for his aunt, Elizabeth, who later corroborated the statement.
“The information was given to the family, but Moses upon his knees denied it in the most earnest manner, and the family are not willing to believe him guilty or and do not,” the Ledger Standard said. “Sometime earlier, Moses had sold some cattle, and he said his object was to get money and marry the young lady. But when accused of the poisoning, he said he sold the cattle to get money to leave the country. This explanation was satisfactory to the Box family, especially since Moses has always been so kind and affectionate to them. They absolutely refuse to believe he had poisoned them and asked his forgiveness for the suspicion. He has since married the young lady.”
The theory for suspecting Moses relied heavily on a motive: he wanted to marry, and with the head of the household dead, he would inherit the farm. A possible reason for the poisoning, but amid Capt. Box’s failing health, none believed him capable of harming not only his uncle but the other members of his family.
On June 7, 1880, Captain Box succumbed to the illness. With the extenuating circumstances surrounding the poisoning of Capt. Box, his family, and ultimately his death, it was suspected that he indeed met the end of his life due to arsenic poisoning.
The Floyd County Coroner, Elijah Whitten, charged Moses with the murder of Capt. Box. According to testimony collected by Whitten, Box was the only member of the family who remained unaffected by the poisoning. Whitten, discovering that arsenic was found in his vest pocket, believed that Moses poisoned Capt. Box after he refused to support his marriage to Mary King.
Moses reportedly told the Ledger Standard that he bought a small quantity of arsenic for his aunt to kill mice. Moses also claimed, contradicting previous statements, that if the poison was found in his clothing, it must have been placed there, and he had no knowledge of it ever being there.
“Not a bad heart, but a diseased liver is often the cause of violence of temper, vindictiveness, and sometimes crime for when the spleen is affected,” the Ledger Standard reported. “The heart is clogged in its better impulses.”
According to testimony taken, witnesses recalled Moses being the picture of health. Some credited it to Moses working out on the fields when the household fell ill, while others suspected it was due to not drinking from the same water source; water, ironically, that was previously reported as the best medical water for all diseases of the blood, liver, and urinary organs ever discovered.
Published in the Ledger Standard years prior, it was advertised that the water could cure dyspepsia, indigestion, rheumatism, neuralgia, liver complaint, kidney diseases, and other ailments. After analysis and trial, physicians pronounced it superior to any mineral spring water as a remedial agent. The water was available at the farm of Capt. Box, who kept a fresh supply available for sale in town.
Witness Jesse Wright claimed to have discussed the poison with Moses, accusing him of carrying it. Wright stated that Moses first denied it before crying and acknowledging that he bought the poison for someone else. When Moses asked Wright what to do, Wright suggested he leave the neighborhood.
Witness Frances Sanderson, Elizabeth’s sister, told Whitten that she had fallen sick after visiting the Box household. Sanderson also commented that Moses ate from the first jar of pickles that was opened and placed on the table but refused to eat from the second jar. While not necessarily information that would deem someone guilty of murder, Sanderson found the behavior odd and stated that Moses never put sugar in his coffee. Another small and trivial detail, except it was claimed that the sugar was a source of poison being served within the household.
Silas stated that while manuring the fields, Moses asked how much poison it would take to kill someone. Silas asked Moses jokingly if Moses intended to kill anyone, and Moses said no, that a druggist had told him that a teaspoon or tablespoon would kill a whole family, but if one person took that much, they would throw it up. Silas also stated that Moses told him that Capt. Box gave him a jawing after the conversation about marrying Mary King and that afterward, Moses would not go into the same room as him unless called.
Coroner Whitten suspected Moses to be the culprit behind the murder and stated, “After hearing the evidence in the investigation as to the cause of Capt. John Box, I find that said Box came to his death from [arsenic] poisoning, at the hands of Moses Box.”
Moses, marrying Mary shortly before the death of Capt. Box, was arrested and awaited a preliminary hearing while incarcerated. However, it was decided by Esquire Williams that under the law of the state, a hearing could not be held on the coroner’s verdict, and an affidavit in complaint would need to be taken out against the accused.
Amid the ongoing investigation, the Ledger Standard reported that the county commissioners paid Dr. Kasterbine of Louisville $150 to analyze the liver, kidney, and abdominal viscera. Dr. Kasterbine completed his report, stating that his findings were negative. Dr. Kasterbine found no arsenic poisoning in the remains and no indication of arsenic poisoning.
Dr. Kasterbine went on to state that he discovered a small particle of arsenic in the analysis made of the vest pocket. It was believed that transferring the poison from the bottle to clothing would be easy upon travel from the city to the farm.
Published in the headline of the Indianapolis Journal Newspaper, “The Box So-Called Poisoning Cases Ended.” The Indianapolis Journal Newspaper reported on Sept. 22, 1880, that the grand jury of Floyd County concluded that Capt. Box died from causes produced by local agencies and not from poison.
“The discharge of Moses Box on the investigation of the poisoning charge was a most proper thing,” The Ledger Standard said. “It will yet transpire that there was no just ground for even suspecting this young man. The whole warfare upon him has borne the feature of a persecution rather than of an unprejudiced investigation in search of the truth.”
Following Moses’ acquittal from the murder charges, he was charged with selling cattle that belonged to his uncle. He voluntarily surrendered himself to the sheriff, paying $300 in bond.
The Ledger Standard revisited the poisoning the following March, interviewing a doctor the reporter claimed as the most familiar with the Box case. The unnamed doctor told the Ledger Standard that Elizabeth and John Sydney’s recovery was slow, both suffering from lingering effects of poisoning. Elizabeth, the doctor stated, walked with difficulty while John Sydney had recovered the use of his hands while he continued to regain feeling and muscular strength. The doctor believed they would recover within time, stating that John Sydney could return to moderate labor within two years.
The doctor also stated that he continued to believe that the source of the illness was arsenic, claiming that it had been found in the cupboard by a woman who tended to the family after they first fell ill. The woman, the doctor stated, said nothing of finding the arsenic as the case was being investigated out of fear of being mixed in with the trouble that followed.
“The poisoning, in my judgment, was accidental, and the mystery in which it was taken by the family will probably never be solved,” the doctor told the Ledger Standard. “I think the medical books furnish parallels to this case, but it is certain that this poisoning will stand as one among the most celebrated cases in the medical history of this part of Indiana if not of the entire state.”
Moses went on to have seven children, dying in 1912 at the age of 72 from a brain hemorrhage and epilepsy. Mary died in 1929 and was buried next to Moses and her parents. John Sydney married Julia, who found and reported the poison found in Moses’ vest pocket on March 21, 1881.
While Moses was acquitted of the murder of Capt. Box, the question remained: what caused the family to fall ill, leading to the long road of recovery for Elizabeth and John Sydney and the death of Capt. Box? The research of Sharon Gullet suggests that Jack Robertson, who married the granddaughter of Moses and Mary, researched the case and suspected the source of poisoning through another household member.
Over a century has passed since the Ledger Standard revisited the case, but the doctor’s wisdom still stands: the source of the poisoning may never be solved. The questions we are left with, perhaps for the best, will remain unanswered as secrets buried beneath time.
