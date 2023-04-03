CLARSKVILLE — Anyone who's seen the blessing boxes or donation boxes with things like food and toiletries on Stansifer Avenue in Clarksville or Pearl Street in Jeffersonville has seen the work of an Eagle Scout.
Claire Storz put the boxes together as part of her Eagle Scout project and her dad, Joe Storz, is the treasurer of a newer non-profit organization in the area that works to provide funding to kids participating in activities like scouting across the region.
Storz, along with group president Joe Howlett, are both working on On My Honor, a 501-c3 nonprofit that is like a booster organization with a mission to empower youth through servant leadership.
On June 11 On My Honor will be hosting The Flying Eagle golf scramble at Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville. It starts at 9 a.m. and all proceeds from the event will go to On My Honor.
The idea for On My Honor came along a few years back when local Boy Scout troops started to lose their charter organizations. At this point in time some organizations were losing members, losing volunteers to serve as leaders and Boy Scouts of America was dealing with issues nationally.
Howlett and Storz said often these charter organizations are in possession of assets Scouts need like tents, so when troops lose charters they can also lose those items. The Town of Clarksville agreed last year to be the charter organization for local Scout Troop 4010, which serves both boys and girls in the area.
The goal of On My Honor is to provide means for kids who participate in "high adventure" outdoor activities, and those activities are not limited to scouting. These activities include high-altitude hikes, learning how to build fires in the pouring rain and connecting with other people while enjoying the outdoors.
On My Honor is currently facilitating fundraising events for troops to get gear like cooking stoves for camping trips. They raise the money in a variety of ways.
"We currently do parking, that's one of the things we utilize with the Scouts a lot, being a non-profit give us the ability to be listed as a 501-c3 and it gives us the ability to receive tax deductible donations from people," Howlett said.
That means when people park in certain parking lots, for Thunder Over Louisville, part of those proceeds go back into helping the kids in groups On My Honor is supporting. On My Honor will be working parking lots at Clarksville Cove, at Market and Wall Streets in Jeffersonville, E.M. Coot's Funeral Home and Seventh and Wall Street in Jeffersonville.
"If anyone wants to come to any of those lots we'd love to have them," Storz said. "I'll even take advance reservations at Market and Wall Street (for RVs)."
Howlett said the group also has a gaming license with the state, so they're able to raise funds through the sale of pull-tab tickets. Donors have also given funds to On My Honor, allowing the group to purchase equipment for Scout troops in Southern Indiana and make a donation to a troop in Louisville.
For both Storz and Howlett, getting involved in an organization like On My Honor is personal.
"Kids need something to do and I see too much of the kids sitting on the computers and sitting on their smartphones and that stuff," Joe Storz said. "That stuff that scouting does gets them out of their comfort zone and allows them to have a little bit of high adventure. So many kids we see have never done anything like that...after their first experience they say, 'I want to go on the next one...' when you see that spark go off, that's what does it for me."
Howlett said he learned how to do many things he's done with his through the Scouts when he was growing up, so it's special the pair can enjoy it together.
"We live here in Clarksville and we got him started when he was a tiger and he came up through the ranks," Howlett said. "...My son and I went to Philmont Scout Ranch a couple years ago and that was our first high-adventure (event.) It was a great bonding experience for us, great team-building for everybody involved."
