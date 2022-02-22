SOUTHERN INDIANA — A grant to provide low-income families with access to high-quality preschool has expanded in Southern Indiana in recent years, helping local kids become more prepared to enter elementary school.
On My Way Pre-K is a statewide program offered through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. The program offers vouchers to 4-year-olds from eligible families to cover the full tuition of high-quality preschool providers.
Greater Clark County Schools has the most kids enrolled in the program of any public school district in Indiana, according to Erica Woodward, project manager for On My Way Pre-K.
The program uses a “mixed-delivery system,” so On My Way Pre-K is not only available for public school programs, but also for private schools, ministries and other child-care providers.
Pre-K programs ranked at Level 3 or 4 on the state’s Paths to QUALITY rating system are eligible for the grants. On My Way Pre-K began in 2015 with five counties piloting the program and expanded in 2017 to 20 counties. In 2019, it became a statewide program.
The voucher program is offered at every Greater Clark elementary school except Jonathan Jennings Elementary, which only serves third through fifth grade. Each elementary school has at least one preschool classroom. If students do not qualify for the grant program, preschool in Greater Clark costs $150 a week.
The school district, as well as the county as a whole, has seen “tremendous growth” since beginning On My Way Pre-K, Woodward said. Greater Clark started participating in the voucher program in the 2019-20 school year, and, in the past few years, it has gone from 11 vouchers to almost 200.
“We never projected that type of growth that quickly in the county,” Woodward said.
Woodward said other Southern Indiana districts are looking to offer On My Way Pre-K, including Clarksville Community Schools. In the next school year, Clarksville Elementary will offer two preschool classrooms that are eligible for the program.
In Floyd County, On My Way Pre-K enrollment has remained steady, and she anticipates seeing growth in the next year. Floyd was one of the pilot counties for the voucher program and started offering the program in the 2018-19 school year.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools has seen recent growth in its preschool options, and On My Way Pre-K is available at Children’s Academy, Green Valley Elementary and S. Ellen Jones Elementary. The district is also planning to add credentials for the program at Slate Run Elementary and Mount Tabor Elementary.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEARNING
Brooke Lannon, director of special populations at Greater Clark, said the district is not only seeing better academic outcomes for students enrolled in On My Way Pre-K but also is seeing kids being more “socially-adjusted” as they enter kindergarten.
Lannon said the district aims to reach more families in Clark County, and opportunities such as the planned building of new elementary schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown could help expand preschool offerings.
According to a multi-year longitudinal study from Purdue University, students in On My Way Pre-K have demonstrated stronger school readiness, language and literacy skills than peers who attended lower-quality programs. The study was conducted through the university’s Center for Early Learning, and looked at data from standardized Math and English/Language Arts scores.
The study showed strong performances from students through the third and fourth grades. Nicole Norvell, Director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out of School Learning in Indiana, discussed the impacts of On My Way Pre-K in the state, saying it has been a “successful way for children to grow and learn.”
“The learning really stayed with them through the end of third grade,” she said. “It’s exciting, and we want families to feel valued. We didn’t see that children only performed well in public schools, but also in child-care homes or registered ministries or child-care centers — really, any of those environments. We felt kids were successful and learnings stayed with them past just the pre-K years.”
The local increase in families using On My Way Pre-K speaks to the need for the program, Woodward said.
Norvell also emphasizes the importance of pre-K access for families, saying the vouchers have helped families find more opportunities and eased financial burdens.
“A good percentage of families say they are able to get a better job and get paid more, they’re able to return to school and get a certification or higher ed experience,” she said. “Hopefully it allows families to be more financially stable. The impact goes beyond just child learning. It can be a really beneficial tool for families in the community.
Woodward said she has noticed collaboration between local providers to get students into the program, saying “all the providers work well together in On My Way Pre-K when someone needs a seat.”
The growth of On My Way Pre-K in Southern Indiana shows the importance of early childhood education, she said.
“Our communities, our families and our programs are all recognizing how important high-quality early childhood education is and the impact it can have on a child for kindergarten readiness,” Woodward said.
