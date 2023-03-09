JEFFERSONVILLE — Two little swallows bounce around the front porch of the local Jeffersonville coffee house where Christa Thompson sat.
“Hello, babies,” she said in a sing song voice. She offered them a few of her pretzels as they tweeted away.
Family and friends see Thompson as a giver, someone who always supports them in the darkest of times. Be it a material necessity or a kind word, the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School librarian can be counted on for assistance and encouragement.
“My passion has always been to make sure people felt seen because there’s a lot of times in my life when I didn’t feel seen. I want my kids to feel seen. I want my students to feel seen, my husband to feel seen,” Thompson, a mother of two, said. “If I can make one person feel seen that day, I did my job.”
But recently, the constant provider needed some help of her own.
In the summer of 2021, doctors diagnosed Thompson with an intestinal blockage. Scar tissue from a previous procedure had grown so great that food couldn’t move through the normal digestive pathway. Not only did this cause intense pain, but restricted her ability to eat, as well.
A bowel resection, or removal of the affected tissue, would restore Christa to good health.
As far as medical procedures go, Thompson’s surgery was supposed to be a routine one. She was confident she would rebound quickly. After all, she had recovered from both a stage 4 diagnosis of neuroendocrine carcinoma six years before, as well as surgery to remove the malignant tumors caused by the condition.
After undergoing months of COVID-era scheduling difficulties, she was wheeled into the OR of an Indianapolis hospital on Christmas Eve, 2021, expecting a five-day hospital stay to recuperate.
“Things did not go as we anticipated them to go,” Thompson said.
The next thing she remembers is waking in ICU to a nurse asking her the day. Multiple tubes and lines connected her to different medicines and machines. In a coma for roughly 11 days where she breathed through a ventilator, time had escaped her. In all, the 1994 Jeffersonville High School graduate would spend 59 days in the hospital recovering from near fatal sepsis caused by a leak in her resected intestine.
“On paper, I shouldn’t even be here,” Thompson said just over a year after her February, 2022 release from the hospital.
Yet during her hospitalization and subsequent recovery, Thompson continued to care for others. She’d check in on her nurses and their lives, at times sharing healthy recipes with staff. And she’d provide encouraging words to her hospital roommates, even if she didn’t feel the best herself.
“Here’s a woman who’s been through hell basically, and she’s still caring about others and giving back to others,” said Kristi Thornbury, a friend of Thompson’s for more than 30 years. With Thompson’s husband and children two hours away from the Indianapolis hospital, Thornbury, who lived nearby, visited her friend almost daily.
“She can’t go anywhere without becoming friends with everybody,” Thornbury said.
Those weeks spent in the hospital weren’t physically or mentally easy. Thompson couldn’t initially roll over in bed, let alone walk. She had to retrain herself to eat solid foods, losing close to 130 pounds throughout her illness and recovery. A blood clot formed that lengthened her stay.
And financially, she and her family struggled to make ends meet. Down one paycheck and having to still afford thousands a month in insurance costs made finances tight.
Her friends responded with a GoFundMe drive that netted more than $10,000 to assist her with medical expenses.
“It’s such a tribute and testament to the person you are and all these gifts you have been given to help others, and here they are turning around and doing this for you,” said Thornbury, describing one of her conversations with Thompson.
In addition to sending gift cards, coworkers from Thomas Jefferson Elementary started a meal train that continued for months after Thompson returned home. Friends and her church family also offered support and encouragement throughout her recovery.
“Sometimes your chosen family is where your community is,” Thompson said.
In August, the Jeffersonville resident returned to work as an elementary school librarian. Still on an ambulator at first, her students watched out for her, moving desks so that she could get through and picking up dropped items. Now able to walk without aid, she continues to take inventory of the lessons learned from her healing journey.
“I feel like my perspective of life has changed a lot. When you’re not sure if you’re going to make it, each day becomes different. What if today is it? What impact did I make?” Thompson said. “Did I do anything today that might have improved somebody else’s life?”
