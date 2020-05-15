Some Southern Indiana churches are resuming on-site worship services while others are waiting a while longer. Here is what plans are so far:
• The Rev. Mark Feather of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in New Albany said the likely earliest date for a return to in-person services for the congregation will be June 14. The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis has asked that Episcopal churches remain closed for public services until the end of May. St. Paul’s will continue its virtual worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Northside Church of Christ in Jeffersonville will reconvene for in-person Sunday services May 17. Wednesday evening services won’t resume until June 3. In an announcement to members church officials specified some of the precautions that will be taken once the doors are opened for worship. The church will encourage attendees to use an every-other-pew approach to keep an empty pew between them and the next row. Communion trays and contribution plates will not be passed when Northside reopens. Instead, travel communion cups will be placed at the entrance to the worship center and contribution plates will be available when attendees exit the church building. Handshakes, hugs and other physical contact will be discouraged, and children’s classes will not meet. Livestream will be available for those who don’t attend in person.
• First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville continues to livestream. Social distancing restrictions keep people from gathering so Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s series is streamed live at the church’s site on You Tube. Message topics are: May 17--”DNA” (Gal. 6:1-10); and May 24--”Go Ahead and Brag” (Gal. 6:11-18). The public also may access the site at 7 p.m. each Wednesday for Pastor Tony’s Bible class. His continuing focus is on church growth as taught throughout the Book of Acts. Once the Sunday and Wednesday messages begin at the designated times, people may tune in to see them at other times as well.
• St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany is awaiting direction from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis before setting a date to resume services. Friar Mark Weaver said it will likely be May 24 or May 31 when services restart.
• In a video message on its website, Charlestown Road Church of Christ in New Albany announced plans to reopen for assembly May 17. In the message, a church official said members will be contacted to gauge their opinions about returning to in-person service. Several safety measures will be implemented once services resume.
• Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville won’t resume on-site services until after Memorial Day. In a video message on the church’s website, Lead Pastor Dave Hastings said the first in-person services will be May 28 and May 31. “We fully understand that not everyone is comfortable with that,” Hastings said. “That’s OK. That’s why we have an online service and that’s here to stay.” Hastings said the decision was driven by principles, including the safety of the congregation and respect for leaders.
• Utica Baptist Church will will be open for on-site services this Sunday, May 17 following safety guidelines. The church will also continue to livestream the service.
• Utica Church of Christ will conduct on-site services Sunday, May 17. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m., worship service, 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.