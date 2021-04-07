NEW ALBANY — One adult and five children were hospitalized Wednesday following a crash near State Street in New Albany.
New Albany police and fire departments responded around 2:15 p.m. at the area of Pearl Street and Culbertson Avenue on a report of an accident with injuries, according to a news release.
On arrival first responders found a heavily damaged Chevy Traverse off of the roadway, with a woman and four children inside, all with injuries. The woman, 30 was taken to University of Louisville Hospital; her condition is not known at this time, according to the release.
The children were taken to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville. Two, ages 5 and 8, were listed in serious to critical condition and two others, ages 10 and 13, sustained less serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department.
"We are very interested in learning exactly what led to this crash," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said, according to the release. "It is too soon in the investigation to make any assumptions to what actions led to this crash but I am confident our investigators will reveal the cause. Obviously our thoughts are with those injured with the hopes of speedy recovery."
