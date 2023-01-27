Closure

CLARK COUNTY — The Louisville and Indiana Railroad plans to conduct periodic eastbound lane closures on Charlestown New Albany Pike next week for railroad crossing repairs near Clarksville.

Lane closures are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change

