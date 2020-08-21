The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Green Valley Road on Thursday was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, the wreck occurred in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road at about 1:46 p.m. The driver, who authorities are waiting to identify until after next of kin has been notified, was operating a Kia passenger car that apparently shifted left of the center line and struck another vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.
Toxicology reports for the driver are pending. No further information was immediately available.
