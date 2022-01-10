NEW ALBANY — One person has died after a New Albany crash involving a semi-truck on Grant Line Road, in the area of Grant Line Elementary School.
The wreck happened on Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, only one vehicle was believed to have been been involved. New Albany Police said Sunday the driver died at the scene. The driver's cause of death and identity hadn't been released as of Monday.
Grant Line Road was closed at the area of the crash for a few hours Saturday.
