SCOTTSBURG (WAVE) — Fumes from a gasoline-powered generator are believed to have caused the death of a Scott County woman and sickened six other people from carbon monoxide poisoning.
During the early morning hours Wednesday, Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road in Lexington on a medical emergency, WAVE 3 News reports. They found a generator was being used inside the home without proper ventilation or air flow.
Terri L. Hart was found dead in the home. While an official cause of death for Hart, 51, will not be determined until an autopsy has been completed, authorities say a preliminary investigation shows signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Four others — ages 23, 6, 4 and 3 months — were taken to hospitals by EMS for treatment. Two other victims were treated at the scene.
“It becomes a life-saving issue, and fortunately we were assisted by Lexington Fire Department and Scott County EMS, whose actions probably ended up saving some lives,” Chief Deputy Toby Deaton said.
Deaton told WAVE 3 News there are no signs foul play was involved.
Neighbors told WAVE 3 News the home had sat vacant for awhile, and they believed the family had moved in just the night before. They said in the past, the home had become a “trap house,” and they were hopeful the new neighbors would help rid the home of its bad reputation.
One neighbor started crying when he talked about the children who were inside.
“I got two kids and six grandbabies ... terrible,” Tom Mulvaney said through tears. “(It’s the) worst. (It) don’t get no worse...”
Deaton said the six people treated, including the four taken to the hospital, all are expected to recover.
