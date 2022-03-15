One person is dead and two are injured after a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in front of New Albany Plaza.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release that about 2 p.m. a New Albany Police officer attempted to stop a Silver Dodge Challenger that had been reported driving in a reckless manner.
The attempted stop was at the intersection of State Street at Clay Street. The Silver Challenger fled on State Street at a high rate of speed. The officer reported the vehicle fled and noted he was not going to pursue based on the circumstances, the news release said.
The Silver Challenger then collided with a white SUV at the automatic signal at New Albany Plaza. The initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed before the crash.
The news release said that about a minute after the crash occurred, the officer who had initially attempted to stop the vehicle arrived at the crash scene and pulled the driver from the Challenger before it burst into flames.
An unknown passenger in the Challenger was unable to exit the vehicle and died at the scene. The female driver of the SUV was taken to Baptist Health Floyd with unknown injuries. The driver of the Challenger was taken to University of Louisville hospital with unknown injuries.
The New Albany Fire Department successfully controlled the fire.
Witness Bruce Byrd said he was sitting in the Kroger parking lot at New Albany Plaza. He didn’t see the crash, but he heard it.
Byrd captured a video of black smoke in the air after the wreck.
The Challenger crashed into a van parked in the Popeye’s parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time, but the van was still smoking for at least 20 minutes after the wreck.
New Albany resident John Fogel Jr. said he was working on a house nearby when he saw three police vehicles drive up State Street.
“When I got up here, I could see the car was still smoking,” he said. “Everything was scattered everywhere.”
Indiana State Police are working both the criminal case and crash reconstruction at the request of New Albany police in conjunction with the NAPD Criminal Investigations Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.