LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — One person is dead and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio River near the Greenwood Boat Dock Saturday night.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald said crews were called to the boat dock shortly after 10 p.m. on reports a pleasure craft had collided with a commercial vessel, WAVE 3 News reports.
Recktenwald said seven people were on the boat. Five of them were accounted for and taken to the hospital.
One of the five has died.
Recktenwald told WAVE 3 News several agencies, both local and national, are working together to search for the two people still missing.
At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the crash, but Metrosafe said it happened around the time fireworks ended for Thunder Over Louisville Saturday night.
Recktenwald said he’s not sure what caused the crash and if it was related to the fireworks show.
“You’re just called on an incident and you respond as you would any other day,” Recktenwald said. “Was it related to Thunder? We truly don’t have any idea. Is there a good chance it could be, because of the fireworks event was right up at Ceasars? It could be, but we don’t know that at this point.”
Greenwood Boat Dock is on the Louisville side of the Ohio River south of Caesars Southern Indiana.
The U.S. Coast Guard was also on scene Saturday night, and will serve as search and rescue coordinators while leading the investigation into how the crash happened.
Recktenwald said the river is roughly 57 degrees and conditions are “ideal” for rescuers.
He said crews will adjust their search patterns to match the flow of the river.
Coast Guard Chief Eric Roy said the Coast Guard intends to bring more assets Sunday morning.
PRP Fire District and U.S. Coast guard officials are planning another update at 8 a.m. Sunday.
