NEW ALBANY — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in New Albany Friday afternoon.
The New Albany Fire Department responded around 3:14 p.m. to a fire at 1406 Oak Street near 15th Street.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but as of 5:30 p.m., the individual's status was unknown, according to New Albany Fire Marshal Chris Koehler.
As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was out, but firefighters were continuing to put out hot spots. The rear of the house was significantly damaged, and other parts of the house also had smoke damage, Koehler said. A trailer and shed in the backyard also were damaged in the fire.
The two neighboring houses also sustained light smoke damage, and one lost power, he said.
