NEW ALBANY — Letty Walter coached some tremendous athletes on the softball diamond, but she said Diana Keithley was probably the best.
Such a declaration provides even more context to the next statement Walter made about Keithley.
“Diana was as good on the inside as she was on the ball field,” Walter said. “She was one in a million.”
Keithley — a standout on the legendary BPW Hoosiers softball squad, a former coach and a trailblazer for women’s athletics in Southern Indiana — died Saturday. She was 76.
Though no funeral service will be held, her friends and family believe she deserves recognition not only for the talent she displayed in athletics, but for the countless lives she touched and the girls she inspired and helped mold through the example she set.
“There won’t be another one like her,” said Linda Arnold, one of the founding members of the BPW Hoosiers and a friend of Keithley. The two met when they were about 12 years old through softball, and it created a bond that lasted over 60 years.
“She was the kindest person you would ever meet. She didn’t judge anyone. It didn’t matter if you were poor, or how educated you were. She always had your back.”
And the two literally had each other’s backs on the softball field, as Arnold was a center-fielder and Keithley played left.
“We always had to back each other up and she was such a fast little thing,” Arnold said.
The story of the BPW Hoosiers — a team sponsored by the Business and Professional Women club — is being told through late August via an exhibit at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany.
More than just a softball team, the BPW Hoosiers were credited with breaking down barriers for women in Southern Indiana. But they weren’t just girls playing a sport — they were athletes who shattered records and paved their own way into the history books.
The ladies were loaded with talent, winning five straight Kentuckiana Slow Pitch Softball tournaments, playing in six world championships and eventually being inducted into the Indiana ASA Hall of Fame.
Keithley was the leader.
“She was the glue that kept the team together,” Walter said.
Walter shaped the team with all-stars from different local neighborhood teams.
Becky King met Keithley around 1959 when she was serving as a playground leader for the Floyd County Recreation Department. Keithley coached King on the playground, and they ended up becoming teammates.
“Eventually she invited me to be on the BPW Hoosiers and I was honored and thrilled,” King said. “It was really a big thing at that time, especially for a girl athlete.”
Back then, she was Diana Adams. She began dating her husband, Urban Keithley, in 1961, and he began serving as the team’s first base coach in 1963. Her father, Leon Adams, was also an assistant on the team.
Keithley’s leadership traits and personality were contagious.
“Even as a teenager, she was very humble and gracious. You knew what kind of woman she would become, and she did,” King said.
Keithley’s legacy only continued to grow as both a player and a coach. The 1961 New Albany High School graduate coached track, basketball and volleyball in the school system from 1965 to 1985.
A member of the New Albany High School Hall of Fame, Keithley’s impact also stretched into Floyd County. She started the first women’s softball team in Georgetown, and she didn’t stop there.
In the spring of 1977, Julie Condra joined the first softball team formed at Floyd Central High School. The coach was none other than the legendary Keithley.
“She taught you the meaning of sportsmanship and camaraderie in sports,” Condra said of her former coach and friend.
Laura and Bonnie Sans also played on that initial team after playing for Keithley in the summer softball program in Georgetown.
“Diana was a great teacher of the game. She made sure we worked on the fundamentals of softball. She got the best out of everyone,” Laura Sans said in an email.
“She instilled her values in her players and made us better players, better girls who loved the game as she did.”
And when Keithley began coaching the high school team, Sans said the girls from the summer leagues she coached couldn’t wait to play for her. She recalled that Keithley especially enjoyed the rivalry against NAHS.
“If it were not for her, girls softball would not be what it is today,” she said.
Condra recently penned a letter to the school system requesting the Floyd Central softball field be named in honor of Keithley.
Condra would serve as an assistant coach at Galena Elementary School under Keithley, who coached the girls’ basketball team. The two also played together on the Georgetown women’s softball team, where Condra said she was able to witness Keithley’s amazing athleticism and talent.
Keithley was a mother-figure to her players, Condra said. After high school Condra would spend some of her Thanksgivings with Keithley and her family, as she said her former coach never stopped caring about her players.
“Diana Keithley was one of the most cherished and important persons ever to come into my life and remained that way until her death,” Condra said.
The BPW Hoosiers have made it a point to get together at least once a year to share memories and reconnect as a group. In 2010, the team held a celebration in New Albany.
Keithley told the News and Tribune before the event that the BPW Hoosiers “were like a family.”
“We are a close-knit bunch,” she said. “We have stuck together through the deaths of our parents, weddings, births, illnesses. We have been there for one another. We have kept up with each other through all of these years.”
