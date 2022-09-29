NEW ALBANY — As One Southern Indiana (1si) continues to extend its reach and influence throughout the region, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization has attracted a number of new team members. 1si’s mission is to help businesses innovate and thrive in the region. Its team of talented professionals serve businesses and the community in building upon the great momentum of economic vitality.
John T. Launius will be transitioning to the role of 1si’s vice president, director of economic development, after serving Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg in both development and career coaching and employer connections positions.
"Ivy Tech Community College is thankful for the incredible impact John has made on our campus. His leadership and knowledge of workforce trends have been extremely helpful in moving our campus forward and he has done a tremendous job working with our donors and community stakeholders,” said Travis Haire, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Sellersburg campus. “We are very excited to collaborate in his new role at One Southern Indiana as we collectively work to enhance our region’s quality of place and economic competitiveness.”
In his new role, Launius will direct activities focused on growing the business community, including business attraction, retention and expansion, as well as planning for future economic needs. Prior to serving in higher education, Launius worked in regional economic development activities for Greater Louisville, Inc.
Amber Miller has been promoted to the position of director of engagement after serving as 1si’s manager of events and special programs, where she excelled in expanding the organization’s offerings, including many new virtual options during the global pandemic. In her new position, Miller will be taking the lead on developing, building and maintaining relations with 1si’s investors, members and customers.
Jon Pollock joined the 1si team last month as the director of programs, events and groups. Pollock has extensive experience in managing all aspects of public and private events from his previous positions, most notably with Indiana University Southeast and the Kentucky Derby Festival. Pollock earned his Certified Festival and Event Executive credential through the International Festivals and Events Association in 2016.
Melissa Sprigler also came on board in August as the 1si business resources coordinator, where she will interface with 1si members at events, programs and workshops, as well as managing the 1si Ambassador program and coordinating ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings for new businesses. Sprigler most recently worked as the business manager for Clinique in Clarksville.
Vanessa Braswell joined the 1si team last week as the operations coordinator where she will use her customer service skills in addressing the needs of members, vendors and customers. Her teammates – or internal customers – will also benefit from her knowledge with database utilization and communications details. Braswell comes to us most recently from Millennial Title after several years in the real estate profession.
Matthew Zicher will also join the 1si team as of Saturday as the organization’s member relationship manager. In this role, Zicher will focus on growing and retaining 1si’s members by connecting them to resources that will help them with their businesses. Zicher most recently worked for Wetterer & Co, and at CSC, where he directed many aspects of event management at some of the region’s biggest events.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, enthusiastically noted, “We are excited about the economic opportunities on the horizon in Southern Indiana, and adding this talented group of professionals to our existing team gives us added capacity to maximize the growth we see ahead for our businesses and communities.”
About One Southern Indiana
One Southern Indiana (1si) was formed in July of 2006 as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties. 1si’s mission is to help businesses innovate and thrive in the Southern Indiana / Louisville metro area via the three pillars of Business Resources, Economic Development and Advocacy. For more information on One Southern Indiana, visit www.1si.org.
