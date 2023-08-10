SOUTHERN INDIANA — One Southern Indiana’s board of directors has approved a CEO transition and search plan to guide the organization over the next several months while it finds a new leader, the chamber of commerce announced Thursday.
Wendy Dant Chesser, the current CEO and president of 1si, is set to depart the organization on Oct. 26 for a position with the River Ridge Development Authority.
The plan includes hiring a search firm to assist in the hiring of 1si’s next president and CEO and ensuring all duties and projects currently performed by Chesser are completed or transitioned to other staff members by her departure date.
Bryan Wickens will lead a search committee for the organization, which serves Clark and Floyd counties. Wickens is the chair of 1si’s board of directors. The committee has issued a request for proposals for a search firm.
“Wendy has done an excellent job for nearly 11 years, and we appreciate all that she has done in guiding the organization,” Wickens said in a news release. “We know that change can be challenging, but we truly have an incredible opportunity in front of us to build on her work and the wonderful foundation of 1si’s past accomplishments. We are committed to finding the leader we need today to take our organization and region to the next level.”
The committee will engage the organization’s board and business members along with stakeholders during the search process.
