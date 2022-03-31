NEW ALBANY — One Southern Indiana (1si) officially announced Thursday that Matt Hall, Executive Vice President and Director of Economic Development, will retire from his position on April 15.
Hall has devoted 32 years to 1si and its predecessor, the Southern Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and has led the economic development team since 1si was formed in 2006.
Since the inception of 1si, Matt Hall has been involved in a staggering 203 successful projects, from new companies to relocations and expansions, creating over 17,000 new jobs which pay over $731 million in wages annually. Those dollars are spent throughout the community, creating economic growth opportunity for all businesses. Additionally, local residents benefit from the $2.1 billion in tax revenue generated by these companies, enhancing the quality of life for the community.
“Matt’s impact on the business landscape in Southern Indiana has been enormous, and the ripple effect of his efforts and energy will continue to benefit Southern Indiana residents for decades to come,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, 1si President & CEO. “He has been a pivotal figure in the location of many of the area’s major employers, fueled by his commitment to selling our community as the best option for growth and his dedication to attracting quality jobs to our area that pay living wages. He certainly deserves our utmost appreciation for his decades of service.”
1si will host a recognition event for Matt in June, with details to be determined. Chesser said that 1si has begun its search for Hall’s successor, with the goal of having that person in place by May 15.
One Southern Indiana was formed in July of 2006 as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties. 1si’s mission is to provide the connections, resources and services that help businesses innovate and thrive in the Southern Indiana / Louisville metro area. For more, visit 1si.org.
