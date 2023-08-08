SOUTHERN INDIANA - One Southern Indiana celebrated its achievements at the 2022-2023 Year in Review event at Huber’s Orchard and Winery on Tuesday.
The group that represents businesses across the region added 167 members in the past year and also held 54 ribbon cuttings for entrepreneurs in Southern Indiana during that time frame.
No announcements were made at the event about who’s replacing outgoing President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser, but 1si Board Chair Bryan Wickens said the plan is to cast a wide net while still looking close to home for a new leader.
“We’re going to make sure it’s right, not fast,” Wickens said, adding that someone will be placed in that position in the interim if a new president and CEO isn’t hired by the time Chesser leaves.
Chesser has accepted a position with the River Ridge Development Authority in Jeffersonville.
Her achievements were celebrated at Tuesday’s meeting, along with those of others who take part in the organization.
Clarksville infectious disease testing company, HealthTrackRX, received the Economic Development Impact Project of the Year award at the event.
“Economic development is often discussed in terms of jobs, capital improvement, improving wages and growing the region’s tax base, in reality it’s about changing life,” said Doug York, director of DMLO CPAs and Advisors. “It’s about changing families, supporting families, leveraging the work that people have done before it.”
York said HealthTrackRx’s investment has impacted the community positively.
“With support from the state of Indiana, the town of Clarksville, HealthTrackRX located a portion of their operations from Dallas, Texas, to a 10,000 square-foot space along Lewis and Clark Parkway near the former office depot in Clarksville,” York said. “HealthTrackRX has a long term vision to grow its regional presence as a location and has exceeded expectations.”
Within the past year businesses that are part of 1si have created 1,024 new jobs in the area. The average wage for these jobs is $35 an hour.
The group is also focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Within that past 12 months 1si has hosted seven business mixers highlighting local, minority-owned businesses. A total of 44 minority members were enrolled during the last year and businesses include those that are women- owned, Black-and Brown-owned and LGBTQIA-owned.
Danny Berry from Prudential Financial was named the 1si Ambassador of the Year at the event.
Kim Martin-Dawkins, of PNC, was named the 1si Volunteer of the Year.
Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, also presented the Sagamore of the Wabash award to Southern Indiana businessman Bob Kleehamer at the event.
“He’s upbeat, he’s lively and he’s always lifting up other people,” Clere said. “...he has literally touched everyone in this room and everyone in our Southern Indiana community, it would take more than two minutes just to list them.”
