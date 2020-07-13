SOUTHERN INDIANA — One Southern Indiana (1si) had to quickly adjust when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and its response to the challenges facing the local business community was among the factors contributing to recent statewide recognition.
The Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) named 1si the 2020 Indiana Chamber of the Year Friday at its annual meeting. 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said the judges recognized not only what the chamber accomplished under normal circumstances during the first part of its fiscal year, but also how they were able to “pivot" amid the pandemic.
She said she is proud of the “dedication and creativity” of the 1si team.
"We were able to pivot into what was necessary for the economic fallout from the pandemic,” Chesser said. "While our team started the year with one plan and one set of goals and objectives, eight-and-a-half months into the fiscal year, we had to completely change to meet what our members and greater community needed from us, and were were still able to deliver.”
The annual award is given based on an application process focusing on four areas, including leadership/governance, finance, advocacy and programming/mentorship. Award finalists were judged by a panel of industry professionals from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
Chesser said she was “humbled and honored” to learn that 1si was named Indiana Chamber of the Year as she participated in the virtual ICEA meeting on Friday.
"We believe that we have a good reputation within Indiana as a good organization and a good chamber, and to have that validation from peers in the judging committee — it brought me to tears,” she said.
1si’s fiscal year was July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. As Southern Indiana faced the COVID-19 pandemic, the team quickly learned to work remotely amid the stay-at-home order and developed a number of programs to provide support to the community.
The organization started a “three-pronged” program called 1si Cares to provide aid and guide businesses during the health crisis. One of the components of 1si Cares included a small business loan program that awarded more than $1.2 million to Southern Indiana businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“We had to raise that money and put the mechanism together to put it into the hands of businesses,” Chesser said. “The first one was announced March 30 — the quickness and urgency in that was obviously important to businesses.”
1si Cares also offered daily Facebook Live “Ask an Expert” to provide guidance for local businesses, and the organization worked to connect local businesses with needed resources. For example, as Starlight Distillery at Huber’s Orchard & Winery ran out of supplies for producing hand sanitizer for the community, the organization was able to match the business with two companies to supply needed ingredients, according to Chesser.
The ICEA also recognized the organization's work earlier in its fiscal year. By the end of 2019, the team reached 80 percent of its goal of $50 million in capital investment, and the staff relaunched an insurance program for members and started a mentorship program.
ICEA President Shelli Williams said the organization showed strong leadership within the Southern Indiana community with its 1si Cares program, and the ICEA has highlighted 1si’s work in its newsletter so other Indiana chambers of commerce could replicate the ideas in their own communities.
“(1si) is a model and looked to by chambers of commerce across the state,” she said.
1si also received two 2020 Communication Excellence Awards for the 2019 Annual Meeting “Mission SoIN Possible” marketing campaign and the 2020 Business Resource Guide.
