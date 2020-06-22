INDIANAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the 2020 U.S. Census to stop much of its in-person data collecting, the use of the internet has helped the bureau to collect millions of responses so far.
Even so, the conclusion of the Census has been pushed from July 31 to Oct. 31 to give people more time to fill out the forms online or respond to Census takers who might begin collecting data door-to-door as early as mid-July.
As of Sunday, the total national response rate was 61.6%. Indiana ranked 10th in the nation for response rates at 66.1%.
The U.S. Census happens once every decade, as directed by the U.S. Constitution, with a goal of counting every person living in the country, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
The 2020 Census is the first to be primarily online, which has aided the bureau since the pandemic has limited in-person contact since communities across the country were closed down to slow the spread of the virus. By mid-March, letters with instructions on how to complete the Census questionnaire were sent to 95% of American households.
Since the Census only takes place once every 10 years, accurate results are critically important because this data helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and communities for the next decade, according to the Census Bureau.
Communities can use the results to make decisions on where the money goes, such as a new fire department, new roads, more funding for school lunch programs or other critical programs or services for the next decade.
The demographic data can be used by businesses to decide where to build a new grocery store or by emergency responders to locate injured people after natural disasters.
A little more than 91 million people in the country have completed self-responses for the Census so far and of those, two million are household responses from Indiana.
The state is also just above the national rate of responses by internet. Indiana’s rate is 50.7%, while the national rate is 49.2%. This places Indiana near the middle of all states in terms of internet response rates.
Statistics on the Census Bureau’s website show the data broken down by cities and counties in each state. For Indiana, Dubois County had the highest response rate at 78.3%, and Crawford County had the lowest rate of 52.3%. Marion County ranked rear the bottom of the list with only a 60.7% response rate.
The in-person visits are essential for more accurate results. During previous Census counts, the visits have helped boost participation among communities of color and other historically undercounted groups such as young children and minorities.
The counting of people experiencing homelessness, both in shelters and outdoors, has been pushed back as well.
However, officials continue to urge people to fill out the Census form on their own as soon as possible so the bureau won’t have to send as many Census takers to visit unresponsive homes during the public health crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.