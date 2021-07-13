NEW ALBANY — Thirteen residents of Rolling Hills Healthcare Center have received televisions from Opal’s Dream Foundation, a Kentucky-based regional nonprofit whose mission is restoring dignity, respect and joy to seniors in long-term care.
Facility staff reached out to Opal’s on behalf of those seniors who lacked in-room entertainment, and the Foundation was happy to provide what it sees as substantial quality-of-life improvements.
According to Board Chairman Pete Ramsey, “Many of our seniors endured a yearlong COVID lockdown, confined to their rooms with little or no stimulation. It’s imperative that our community rally around those most affected by the pandemic and do what we can to make them whole.”
