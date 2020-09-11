JEFFERSONVILLE — Six years to the day after 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton was found mutilated in her Jeffersonville home, opening statements were delivered in the Clark County trial of the man accused of killing her.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, was arrested Sept. 11, 2014, after police found Blanton's body under a tarp in the bathroom and the defendant at the home. He was charged with murder, rape and burglary in her death.
In opening statements, which began just before 11 a.m., Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull restated some of Blanton's last words made on the 911 call on the morning of her death.
"'He's made me very, very afraid,'" Mull told the jury Blanton said.
He said that Blanton and Oberhansley had met four or five months before and started dating, "but by September 2014, she was done," Mull said.
The weekend before her death, Mull said the defendant had held Blanton at her home on Locust Street in Jeffersonville and raped her. When she went to work on Monday, she sneaked some extra clothes into her work bag and stayed the next few nights with friends.
But Blanton didn't want to let this situation control her life. Two days later, against the advice of her friends, she went back to her home. That night, she called 911 to report Oberhansley trying to kick in her back door.
Police responded and made Oberhansley leave, but he didn't stay gone, Mull said; he returned later, successfully kicked in the back door and the bathroom door where she was hiding, raped, stabbed and killed her, then ate part of her remains.
Mull said when Oberhansley was questioned by police, he first said Blanton had been killed by two male intruders, but later admitted to killing her.
"'She really wasn't all that scared, surprisingly, like she knew,'" Oberhansley told police of her reaction when he kicked in the bathroom door, according to Mull.
The prosecutor told the jury to expect gruesome images and details, and said he would be as efficient as possible with the evidence.
"Photos, horrendous," he said. "It's worse than anything you would see in a horror movie."
Defense attorney Bart Betteau said the statements Mull made — that it's a horrible case, that Tammy had been afraid and was brave in her last moments — don't prove a case; he called it emotional evidence.
"Whether she was afraid doesn't make it more likely that [Oberhansley did this]," he said. "The fact that it's horribly gruesome doesn't mean he's guilty."
The defense attorney told the jury that while opening statements provide a synopsis of what the coming evidence will be, it is the state's burden to present evidence that proves its case.
"What we're going to ask you to do is look at it from all sides," Betteau said. "When the evidence says this, I want you to step over here and look at it this way."
Court broke just before 11:30 and is expected to resume at 1 p.m. with the first witness testimony. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Tuesday and Wednesday from a jury pool in Allen County. The trial is not open to the public or media but is being live streamed via the Indiana Supreme Court website at https://public.courts.in.gov/incs#/.
