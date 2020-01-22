JEFFERSONVILLE — The operator of an unlicensed daycare center where a child died last year is now facing charges in connection with the child's death, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News.
Delta Renee Trimble was scheduled to be Clark Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for her initial court appearance.
Trimble is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating a child care center without a license.
On Sept. 12, 2019, a 5-month-old child under the care of Trimble was found unresponsive. The young boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.