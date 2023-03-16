“Discovering the Optimism within Me” was the theme for The Falls Cities and Jeffersonville Optimist Clubs Oratorical Contest for local schools Feb. 16.
Students from Charlestown Middle, Sacred Heart and Rock Creek Schools wrote and presented their speeches on how optimism has been a benefit in their lives. Their thoughtful insights are encouragements for everyone to look for the positive influences all around us.
Participants from Falls Cities Optimist Club were Noah DeVore, Rachel McDermott, Evelyn Hall, Abigail Galligan, Chelsi Lancaster, Rigdon Nelson, Carter Riley, and Madeleline Barnes.
Participants from Jeffersonville Optimist Club were Katy Hendrix, Isabella Tolliver, Se’Rae Burndrent Palmer, Maddie Jenkins, Cassie Elliott, Scotty Riley, Joseph Gedney, Destiny Holder, and Hannah Jessee.
The four winners will be able to participate in the Optimist District Contest to be in Santa Claus, Indiana.
