With a recent donation, the Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Club increased its support for Jeffersonville High School students through two funds at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
The Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Fund for Prosser, established this year, will help Jeffersonville High School students taking career and technical education curriculum at Prosser. This is for students who are in need of financial assistance to obtain required equipment and supplies to complete their coursework.
The Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Trade School Excellence Fund, also established this year, provides scholarships to graduating Jeffersonville High School students who have excelled in a particular trade during high school, as recognized by their teachers.
The Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation Scholarship Fund, established in 2018, supports graduating seniors from Jeffersonville High School who plan to pursue post-graduate education.
Students who qualify for these scholarships must be involved in their community and be in need of financial support. A preference is given to those who have a connection to the Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.