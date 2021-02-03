FLOYD COUNTY — After months of analysis, the Floyd County Commissioners were presented with multiple options pertaining to the future of the City-County Building.
From constructing a new government center to renovating and adding on to the existing campus, members of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority laid out five preliminary proposals Tuesday night.
Costs are still to be determined, but it's estimated to cost at least $20 million regardless of which path the county ultimately takes. But authority officials said the condition of the building needs to be addressed.
Chuck Edwards, building superintendent for the City-County Building, said he quickly identified the antiquated state of systems and infrastructure over the few months that's he's been in the position.
Edwards said the fact that few updates and upgrades have been made to the City-County Building, which opened in 1961, speaks to the quality of the original construction.
“But all of those systems — mechanical, electrical and plumbing — have surpassed their useful life,” Edwards told the commissioners.
“There's potential for tremendous utility savings by installing new systems.”
Authority officials have said the energy bills for the building and adjoining justice center run about $270,000 annually.
A firm was used to review the conditions of the campus as New Albany prepares to exit the City-County Building's third floor for a new city hall. Once the city moves out, the county will maintain about 91% of the capacity with the New Albany Police Department remaining in the justice center.
The county would be responsible for about $1.2 million annually for occupancy costs after the city leaves unless there's a change in the setup.
One of the options calls for the construction of a new building to house most county operations aside from the youth shelter, which is currently housed in the Pineview Government Center. The youth shelter would remain there under the plan.
Courts, the health department and county offices would be located in the new center. One plus of the proposal would be that the county would no longer need the M. Lucille Reisz building, which houses probationary services.
“There's obviously a convenience factor if everybody's housed together, and if you had state of the art equipment in the new building, certainly you would get the benefits of that,” said Scott Stewart, a member of the authority board.
The option that authority officials suggested should be the focus would see a major renovation of the City-County Building coupled with the addition of a 49,800-square-foot annex on the Hauss Square side of the campus.
The option would also eliminate the need for the M. Lucille Reisz building and would bring all county offices at Pineview to the campus aside from the youth shelter.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said his primary concern with moving almost all of the county's services to the City-County Building campus is parking. There was also some discussion about what would happen to the rest of space at Pineview if only the youth shelter remained at the location.
Overall, the commissioners voiced support for the preliminary plans and approved a measure establishing a committee to focus on the option recommended by the authority board. That committee is charged with reporting back to the commissioners by June with more detailed information and cost estimates.
“I think discussions definitely need to continue,” Commissioner Tim Kamer said. “I think we can get creative and address some of our concerns and bring the building into at least this century.”
Stewart said Wednesday that Tuesday's meeting was productive and encouraging. It helps to have an option to focus with the understanding that it will likely deviate some from its initial design, he added.
It's a big decision that will determine not just the location of administrative offices, but also, how the county will serve the public in the future, Stewart said.
For example, authority officials will sit down and discuss with judges what a 2050 courtroom needs to look like, Stewart said.
Funding a project will likely require bonding, but those are details that will be investigated with more scrutiny during the next stage of the process, he continued.
Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw attended Tuesday's meeting and said he fully supports moving forward with a project. He said the City-County Building's appearance and condition needs to be addressed.
“Government buildings should have a sense of presence, and our old courthouse had a sense of presence,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.