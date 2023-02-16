SOUTHERN INDIANA – The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is preparing for its annual Lent concerts.
The concert series has been going on for almost 20 years and each concert has been held every Friday of Lent at noon. The organization touts the performances as a way to celebrate the “resurrection and victory of Jesus during the church season.”
They chose noon in hopes of people spending the lunch hour with them at the concert, as each performance will be around 45 minutes long and free of charge.
“It started out early on where it was only organ music,” said Gary Pope, American Guild of Organist dean of Southern Indiana. “Many of us now have started adding soloist, vocalist and instrumentalist.”
Pope added that not all the music performed will be Lenten music or hymns, but many of the pieces that will be played are classical music such as music by Bach.
“This year, since I’m playing at St. Marks on St. Patrick’s day, I’m going to include some Irish music,” Pope said. “We’re just going to do a mixture of music that day.”
The first concert, Feb. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in New Albany, will be a chamber music recital and will have violin, flute, cello and trumpet players to accompany the organ player.
Lately, the guild has been experiencing a shortage in organ players.
“At IU, a lot of organ players would like to go into professional playing,” Pope said. “They tend to go to the larger cities if they take church jobs like New York City or someplace like that.”
For those who are interested in joining the organist guild, contact garytheresapope@gmail.com for more information on how to join.
Dates of Shows:
Friday, Feb. 24 – Noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany
Performers: Janet Hamilton, organ and Helen Bohannon and Aaron Boaz, violin, Marci Dickinson, flute; Chelsea Getty, cello, Tim Bohannon, trumpet
Friday, March 3 – Noon at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany
Performers: Charlie Mitchell, organ and Chelsea Getty, cello
Friday, March 10 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Performers: David K. Lamb, organ and James A. Williams, baritone
Friday, March 17 – Noon at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 East Spring St., New Albany
Performers: Gary Pope, organ and Sara Cortolillo, piano
Friday, March 24 – Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
Performer: Judith E. Miller, organ
Friday, March 31 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Performer: Shawn Dawson, organ
