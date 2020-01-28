SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new group wants to create a more environmentally-friendly community through the planting of gardens in Southern Indiana.
Anna Murray, a Jeffersonville-based attorney, is planning several local projects with her organization, Garden Renaissance: Ohio River Valley Ecological Stewards, including community gardens in Jeffersonville’s Claysburg neighborhood and by Charlestown Middle School. The group, which was formed over the summer, is aimed at turning unused spaces into productive, sustainable gardens, and it encourages people to form gardens in their own yards.
Garden Renaissance is working to create the Claysburg Community Garden on the property of Spring Hill Elementary School in Jeffersonville. The school will soon close with the addition of the new Franklin Square Elementary, but Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) will take over the space. The organization already has permission and a design to start the project, but it still needs funding — the group has requested $10,000 from the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association to build the garden.
The organization, in collaboration with CASI’s Life Literacy Program, already has $20,000 in funding through a Samtec Cares grant to transform an unused lot next to Charlestown Middle School to create a community garden, along with a play and arts space. Murray said the group also hopes to start a community garden in Austin, Ind.
The group’s community gardens will not be the type where people maintain their individual plots — instead, it’s “one big garden that’s free and available for anyone,” she said.
Murray said she wants to address environmental issues such as climate change, and through Garden Renaissance, she is taking local action to improve the environment and “make people feel empowered” to make a difference. One of her goals is inspiring community members to grow their own food.
“As individuals, we have, I think, the biggest impact based on what we consume, and when we eat stuff that has been grown elsewhere or highly-processed, packaged, transported, there’s just a lot of unnecessary waste that’s very harmful for the environment, and so by eating local whole fruits and vegetables, you eliminate a whole bunch of that stuff,” she said.
She also emphasizes the negative effects of “monoculture” grass lawns, including a lack of biodiversity and poor soil health. Through projects and awareness efforts, Garden Renaissance wants to encourage community members to focus on pollinator-friendly yards and to plant gardens at their own homes.
“You can accomplish a lot by making a shift from grass to gardens and getting away from the way that we’re doing it,” Murray said. “My ultimate goal is to inspire everyone to transform their yards into gardens and start growing foods so that we just have have food all over the place.”
Juliya Pogrebinsky and Maggie Little are Garden Renaissance’s ecological landscape designers, and they are planning the designs for the community gardens. Pogrebinsky said their philosophy is to imitate natural ecosystems as much as possible in gardening, and through methods such as using natural compost for fertilization, avoiding use of chemicals and avoiding the tilling of soil, they hope to create an environment where plants and pollinators can thrive.
They plan to include plants such as perennial herbs, flowers, berries and fruit trees in the gardens that would require minimal maintenance in a healthy environment, and they hope for the community to become actively involved in caring for and harvesting annual vegetables. They also plan to incorporate native plants in the gardens.
She said in addition to being productive gardens where people can grow their own food, they will be aesthetically-pleasing spaces for the community to enjoy.
“I love the idea of allowing people to reconnect with nature, especially in a city,” Pogrebinsky said. “It’s also about reconnecting with where their food comes from. A garden can be so much for people and the environment. It’s more than just planting tomatoes — it’s an experience for people as well.”
Murray said the group currently consists of just a handful of people, and they will need collaboration from community members and local organizations to help build community gardens in Southern Indiana. Gardening is a “therapeutic” activity that can relax people’s anxiety, she said, and she believes the community gardens will help people connect not only to nature, but to other people.
“I just think it will be a great experience overall to be out in it and be working with other people,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to make new friends and experience the joy of bringing life into this world by growing plants.”
