CLARKSVILLE - As you bike, run or walk along the Ohio River, you may notice a colorful new addition to the landscape. Origin Park enlisted the work of StraightEdge Creative to design a beautiful new mural on the site of their future Event Center.
“It’s on a garage building that’s the last remaining structure on that site, which the town of Clarksville helped us clean out so that we could use it as a temporary base camp,” said Susan Rademacher, executive director.
The space is currently serving as a place for the park to function in terms of programs and tours.
“There have been programs and tours all along, but now having this facility in the park as a place where we’re greeting people, orienting them, starting tours at that location…” Rademacher said. “It’s very helpful to us.”
As the park is becoming more and more active and working toward its next construction project, the “hub” is a great way to engage the community.
Riley Gregor, owner of StraightEdge Creative, was enlisted for the mural project. As a personal friend of Doug Scott, director of development, and after touring the park, Gregor was excited to create a stand-out art piece.
“The park as a whole was the inspiration - Something very beautiful and tranquil and fun and colorful and not necessarily from a realistic standpoint,” Gregor said. “Having something with a pop of color right when you go down that driveway.”
Gregor’s company has been in business for three years and focuses on commercial muralism, working with nonprofits, brands, city organizations, and private businesses.
“We know what the power of public art can do from a psychological standpoint to a city standpoint,” Gregor said. “We’re also able to beautify and help the community come together in a very fun and visual way.”
Their specialty is bringing the brand or vision of their client to life in a very stylistic approach and exterior large-scale projects is their sweet spot.
From initial conversation to final product, Gregor said each project takes about a month.
Rademacher and Gregor both said the process was very collaborative and for the benefit of both the community and the park itself.
“The idea of giving it this facelift with bright colorful original artwork was an easy way to draw attention to our presence in the park, to celebrate the creative vision for the park, and to increase general visibility,” Rademacher said.
Gregor said he hopes people stop to learn more about the park, but that even if they don’t, they at least see a beautiful piece of artwork right by the Ohio River and take away some positivity.
“I’d love just to say thank you to the team at Origin Park for their willingness to beautify something and see that process through,” Gregor said. “For them to stop and take some time to really put some thought into this, I’m very grateful.”
While most of the mural is finished, they are currently in talks for the other end of the building.
“We’re just now talking about developing a concept where we can invite members of the community or school children - to be decided - to extend the colors and ideas of the mural, but with a level of community, hands-on creative development,” Rademacher said.
The park is active as ever, hosting “Wander Origin” tours twice a month, free of charge to anyone wanting a great overview of the park.
“We start at the event center plateau and walk out and explore certain areas depending on what the theme is for that particular day,” Rademacher said.
The team also conducts specialty programming focusing on different cultural aspects of the area. They are co-presenting a driftwood art program with the Falls of the Ohio Foundation and have a bird walk coming up, along with a variety of other opportunities, plus, the 2nd Annual Ice Cream Social is this summer.
“With our small, but mighty staff we are really bringing some unique opportunities for people to experience the wonders of Origin Park,” Rademacher said.
For more information on StraightEdge Creative, visit str8edgecreative.com. For more information on Origin Park, visit originpark.org.
