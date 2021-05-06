NEW ALBANY — It's one of the most traveled upon bridges within Floyd County's domain, and when it's replaced, the existing span could be used to further one of the largest park projects in the region's history.
Design and preliminary work will begin within the next two years on the Blackiston Mill Road bridge replacement project, a Floyd County span near the Charlestown Road intersection close to the New Albany/Clarksville line also known as Bridge 51.
The project has been on the county's radar for several years, but construction will be much more costly than the typical $500,000 or so bridge replacement. But Floyd County is slated to receive about $4.7 million in federal funds for the estimated $5.1 million project, which includes right-of-way, design and construction costs.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said construction is on schedule for 2023. The new bridge will be constructed alongside the current one, as the roadway will shift to align with the new span leaving the existing one without a designated use.
“Once it's realigned, there's one or two things that will happen,” Lopp said. “It's going to either be demolished or taken down, or if there's another entity that wants to use it for another use, I think the county would be open to considering transfer of ownership of that old bridge.”
During a Floyd County Commissioners meeting in March, Lopp mentioned there had been indirect interest expressed by River Heritage Conservancy about obtaining the bridge. River Heritage is the planning and management organization behind Origin Park, a massive, amphibious and mixed-use park planned for Southern Indiana that could incorporate portions of shorelines in Clark County and Floyd County.
Though complete buildout of the park could take decades, depending on fundraising efforts, some projects have already launched including River Heritage's request to have a low-head dam removed from Silver Creek to enhance the waterway's recreational opportunities.
With Bridge 51's proximity to Silver Creek, it's inclusion in the Origin Park project seems logical once it's replaced, but River Heritage Executive Director Scott Martin said Thursday the organization hasn't yet been directly approached about obtaining the bridge.
But Martin added that it's “an intriguing opportunity.”
“The opportunity to convert the bridge into a pedestrian/bike link between neighborhoods in New Albany and Clarksville is quite interesting,” Martin said. “No doubt our design team would love the opportunity to explore how to build a floating park if it was deemed structurally feasible by the engineers.”
